She's been the Queen of England and the Doctor's companion, but next month you'll be able to see Jenna Coleman solving a mystery in The Jetty. The BBC miniseries debuted in the UK earlier this year, and will finally make its North American debut next month. The Jetty will premiere on December 13, 2024, on the streaming service Britbox.

Image via BBC

Coleman stars as Ember Manning, a recently widowed detective who is dispatched to investigate a fire at a boathouse in a fictional small community in Northern England. During the investigation, she encounters a true-crime podcaster who believes the conflagration is connected to a decades-old cold case; the disappearance of a local teenage girl. As the case progresses, she begins to uncover secrets the locals would prefer stay buried - including the possible involvement of her own late husband in the series' central mystery. The series also stars David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery), Tom Glynn-Carney (The House of the Dragon), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), Archie Renaux (Alien: Romulus), and Ralph Ineson (The Witch). All four episodes of the miniseries will premiere on December 13 on Britbox.

Who Is Jenna Coleman?

Coleman broke out on the British soap opera Emmerdale, and subsequently starred in the British miniseries Titanic and Room at the Top. She gained international fame when she was cast as Clara Oswald (and various other incarnations of the character) on Doctor Who, a companion to the Doctor, as played by Matt Smith and later Peter Capaldi, before her character met her end after two seasons. She subsequently starred in the ITV series Victoria, as the young Queen Victoria, and as a serial killer's partner in crime in Netflix's The Serpent. She made her film debut in a small role in Captain America: The First Avenger, and has also appeared in Me Before You, Jackdaw, and All of You. She recently starred in the Prime Video miniseries Wilderness, and as Johanna Constantine in Netflix's adaptation of The Sandman. She can next be seen in the action movie Control, alongside James McAvoy and Julianne Moore. She will also star in and produce The War Rooms, in which she will play Joan Bright, the secretary to Winston Churchill who was allegedly the inspiration for Ian Fleming's Miss Moneypenny.

The Jetty was created and written by UK TV veteran Cat Jones. All four episodes were helmed by Chilean director Marialy Rivas (The Pack, Perry Mason).

The Jetty will premiere on Britbox on December 13, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates.