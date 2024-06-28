The Big Picture Jenna Coleman stars in the new BBC thriller series, The Jetty, premiering on July 15.

Coleman plays detective Ember Manning investigating a crime after a fire in London.

The series explores themes of sexual morality, age of consent, identity, and memory.

Fans of Doctor Who certainly miss Jenna Coleman, who was one of the fan-favorite companions in the long-running series' earlier seasons. If you're one of these people, BBC already has your next binge in store. The actor will lead The Jetty, a new four-part thriller series that stars Coleman as an investigator trying to piece together a crime after a fire. The new show premieres on BBC iPlayer and BBC One on July 15, and the first trailer was released today.

The trailer introduces Coleman as Ember Manning, a highly skilled detective who refers to herself as a human lie detector. Needless to say, her keen eye for subtle cues and her skill at finding connections between crimes and suspects make her a formidable asset to the British police, but it doesn't come without a cost. An experienced observer can see in the trailer that Ember is stressed out and probably sleep-deprived.

Throughout the four episodes, events will become even more intense than normal for Ember because she's approached by a woman who hosts a true-crime podcast about violence against women and girls. After a huge fire tears a property down in London, Ember has to figure out how it can be connected to the cold case that the podcast host is investigating. They'll team up, but their journey will become a harrowing one once they start unearthing evidence of grooming, sexual abuse and other crimes. According to BBC, The Jetty's themes also include sexual morality, age of consent, identity and memory.

Who's The Team Behind 'The Jetty?'

The Jetty is created and written by Cat Jones, who previously penned scripts of series like Harlots, EastEnders and Waterloo Road. Aside form Coleman, the cast also features Archie Renaux (Shadow and Bone), Laura Marcus (Bad Education), Bo Bragason (The Radleys), Amelia Bullmore (Happy Valley), Matthew McNulty (Deadwater Fell), Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You), Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon), Ralph Ineson (Nosferatu), Ruby Stokes (Lockwood & Co.) and David Ajala (Star Trek: Discovery).

The series joins an ever-growing list of investigative shows that the public is always hungry for. Whether they are based in real stories or not, audiences frequently show up to feel like detectives and try to figure out crimes in titles like True Detective: Night Country, Mare of Easttown, Fargo, Under The Bridge and many, many others.

BBC One and BBC iPlayer premiere The Jetty on July 15. You can watch the trailer above.