The Big Picture Shocking revelations in The Jinx Part Two expose how Robert Durst evaded justice for decades.

The second part of Andrew Jarecki's docuseries premieres April 21.

The first part, which featured a shocking on-mic confession, aired nearly a decade ago.

The confession heard around the world occurred almost 10 years ago and now viewers are finally getting the anticipated follow-up. The new trailer for The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst teases the aftermath of the first season. Since the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, real estate heir Robert Durst has been the subject of much suspicion. Kathleen McCormack vanished without a trace on January 31, via NPR, which was just the start of Durst's suspicious behavior.

This event was explored at length in Andrew Jarecki’s documentary. Durst first connected with the director after seeing Jarecki’s film, All Good Things. The film stars Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst as fictionalized versions of Durst and McCormack. Impressed by Jarecki’s approach to the material, Durst agreed to be interviewed, per The Washington Post. But in the shocking final episode of The Jinx, he confessed to the killings, not realizing his mic was hot. True crime fans know that following these events, Durst went on the run and was ultimately tried for his crimes. However, the new trailer explains Jarecki’s perspective on how his long-running subject got away with murder for so long.

“You don’t kill three people over 30 years and get away with it in a vacuum,” Jarecki says in the trailer. This statement should be the thesis of the entire series. It is understood that Durst's victims were his wife, his neighbor Morris Black, and his best friend, Susan Berman. These circumstances are covered at length in the documentary, but the new season teases that many of Durst’s friends may be willing to overlook these facts — at least for a cut.

Viewers Will See Consequences For Durst in ‘The Jinx Part Two’

The new trailer posits that many people were willing to help Durst simply because of his wealth. Durst rallies these people, including his current wife, Debrah Lee Charatan, to come together to ensure he doesn’t do jail time. The trailer also shows buzz-worthy moments of the criminal trial, including Durst admitting that he had lied.

“I am getting my own 15 minutes,” Durst says in the final moments of the trailer, “and it is gargantuan.” True enough, this 15 minutes has lasted for the past decade. No matter how many people may have been aware of his crimes and were willing to get him out of prison, that never came to pass. In 2021, Durst was convicted of murdering Berman which earned him a life sentence in prison depicted in the first teaser for Part Two. Finally, after so much conjecture, Durst would pay for his crimes. But as it turns out, this was already at the end of his life.

At age 78, Durst died in a prison infirmary in Stockton following bladder cancer, according to NPR. Fans can watch how the drama unfolds when The Jinx Part Two premieres on Max on April 21, 2024. Check out the trailer below:

