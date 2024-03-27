The Big Picture The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst changed the true crime doc game with a key hot mic moment.

The Jinx — Part Two continues the wild story of Durst, including his surprising willingness to be on camera.

Director Andrew Jarecki is back with new revelations, building on the success of the original series.

Almost 10 years ago, HBO dropped one of its best documentaries to date — The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst. Directed by Andrew Jarecki (Capturing the Friedmans), the docuseries delved into the life of the titular New York real estate heir who had a string of odd disappearances surrounding him and even a murder acquittal under his belt. In the final episode, a hot mic moment would change the course of the cases against Durst and also how true crime docs have been put together since. Nine years later, we finally have the next chapter in the story of the now-deceased Durst, as HBO has dropped the official teaser for The Jinx — Part Two.

The trailer takes us back to those absolutely bonkers moments when Durst walked into a bathroom and said “Killed them all, of course,” not realizing that his mic was still on. From there on out, it was an absolute madhouse for Durst and the rest of the crew involved in The Jinx as the alleged killer was taken into custody and charged with the murder of Susan Berman. The fascinating teaser shows that not much changed in the final years of Durst’s life as, even after he was found guilty, he continued to comply with Jarecki, going on record and camera, putting his face out there for the world to see. Straight from the mouth of the main subject, the new series will be filled with “surprises and surprises” as new pieces to the puzzle are unveiled.

Jarecki’s involvement with the original docuseries came shortly after the premiere of his film, All Good Things, a movie led by Ryan Gosling and Kirsten Dunst which pulled inspiration from Durst’s life. The drama feature caught the eye of Durst, who had never spoken to a journalist about the missing persons cases that seemed to follow him wherever he went, and eventually, the pair struck up a conversation that would serve as the building blocks for The Jinx. Jarecki is back on board for the second part of the series as its director and joins the executive production team alongside Kyle Martin and Zac Stuart Pontier. Charlotte Kaufman and Sam Neave produce with Richard Hankin and Susan Lazarus as co-producers.

While you patiently wait for the first episode of The Jinx — Part Two to drop on HBO on April 21 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT (with streaming available on Max), there are plenty of other docu-projects to check out. While The Jinx may have been the biggest documentary title on HBO in recent years, the classic true-crime film trilogy, Paradise Lost, remains the movie that reimagined the genre's storytelling. Meanwhile, Netflix has classics like Making a Murderer and The Staircase to keep you questioning who’s telling the truth and who’s a superb liar.

Check out the trailer for The Jinx - Part Two below.

