Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for the finale of The Jinx Part Two.

The Big Picture Robert Durst evaded justice for many years due to the complicity of family and others but finally faced consequences for his crimes.

At the end of The Jinx Part Two, a new twist emerges through Durst's second wife, Debrah Charatan, who aided in managing his money and avoiding accountability.

The finale reveals that a wrongful death suit brought against Durst's estate by the family of his first wife, the McCormacks, continues on.

Every true crime junkie knows the story of Robert Durst. He was an extremely wealthy man who was the heir to a massive real estate fortune. But when his first wife, Kathleen McCormack, went missing in 1982, many suspected Durst was behind her disappearance. Durst's story got even more interesting when the case was reopened in 2000. His best friend, Susan Berman, allegedly knew of his connection to McCormack's disappearance; as soon as the case was reopened, Berman was found shot to death in her Beverly Hills home. And then, to add an even more bizarre twist to the story, his neighbor, Morris Black, was also murdered in 2003. Although Durst was somehow acquitted of Black's murder (even though he admitted to dismembering the body), investigators continued to try to prove that he was involved with the deaths of both McCormack and Berman (he was eventually arrested for Berman's murder in 2015). Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki focuses the first six episodes of HBO's The Jinx on unraveling the mysteries behind Durst and his ties to these three deaths.

But in one shocking scene in the finale, which aired on March 15, 2015, Durst accidentally leaves his mic on during an interview with Jarecki. He goes into the bathroom, and while talking to himself, says, "What did I do? Killed them all, of course." The haunting confession not only made The Jinx a watercooler series at the time, but it also set a high bar for the true crime genre. Some were skeptical when it was announced that The Jinx would be coming back for six additional episodes (which started airing in April this year). Luckily, there were still plenty of surprising and dramatic moments attached to Durst's life. The very beginning of the final episode shows Durst being convicted of the murder of Berman, as well as receiving a life sentence with no possibility of parole. But what seemed like the end of Durst escaping justice was just one more chapter in this wild story.

The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst (2015) Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki examines the complicated life of reclusive real estate icon Robert Durst, the key suspect in a series of unsolved crimes. Release Date February 18, 2015 Cast Andrew Jarecki , Robert Durst Main Genre Documentary Seasons 1 Writers Andrew Jarecki , Marc Smerling , Zac Stuart-Pontier Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Directors Andrew Jarecki

'The Jinx Part Two' Reveals That Many People Were Complicit in Robert Durst's Crimes

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Durst was somehow always able to avoid true punishment for his crimes, and he was able to pull off one more hat trick in that regard. Only three months after his sentencing, Durst died of cardiac arrest at the age of 78. McCormack's family, in particular, were frustrated that Durst had once again managed to get off easy. To add insult to injury for his victims, Durst's conviction was abated because his death prevented any appeals from going forward. So, the McCormacks decided to take further legal action by filing a wrongful death lawsuit against Durst's estate (which is currently controlled by his second wife, Debrah Charatan). Much of the final episode consists of the interviews that were conducted as part of the depositions for this suit, and what these sworn statements reveal is that there were many people who consistently covered up for Durst.

The finale explores the dynamics within Durst's family and his siblings' suspicions that he was responsible for McCormack's disappearance — possibly even her death. Through their testimonies, Durst's two brothers and his sister divulge that they each had memories of Durst's violent side (even from a very young age). It's also revealed that the Durst Organization held a meeting right after McCormack disappeared, but after that meeting ended, no one spoke of McCormack again. During that tumultuous time, no member of the Durst family ever reached out to the McCormacks to offer support or resources. As one of the wealthiest families in the country, the Dursts could have easily tried to help discover what happened to McCormack. These deposition testimonies indicate that Durst was shielded by his family, but also by his vast wealth and status. The episode is called "It Takes a Village," which is apt; without the help of the people around him, Durst might not have been able to evade justice for so long.

Related If You Love 'The Jinx,' Watch This Intriguing True Crime Docuseries Before audiences followed the story of Robert Durst, this miniseries gave a fascinating look at another man accused of killing his wife.

A New Chapter Emerges in the Story of 'The Jinx'

Close

Every episode of The Jinx furthers the idea that Durst was a cold, calculating killer who used his massive wealth to skirt justice time and time again — but in the finale, a new party emerges. Charatan was Durst's second wife, but for all intents and purposes, their marriage was closer to a business arrangement. Many believed she married Durst for his money in order to help save her failing real estate business, but the timing of their marriage was even more suspicious. In 2000, when McCormack's case was being reopened by investigators. Durst married Charatan and booked a ticket to Los Angeles the very next day, shortly before Berman's death. Lisa DePaulo, a New York Magazine correspondent interviewed in The Jinx, notes that there were two people who potentially knew about Durst's crimes, citing that he married one and killed the other.

Charatan remained Durst's confidante and helped manage his money while he was imprisoned. With Durst's funds, she was able to amass a huge amount of wealth, which she used to buy and sell buildings in New York City. This revenue stream had many criticizing her as contributing to gentrification and claiming the buildings she owned were allowed to fall into disrepair. Charatan was also named trustee of Durst's estate, which meant that she was named in the McCormacks' wrongful death suit. However, as The Jinx Part Two reveals, there are jailhouse recordings that prove that Durst and Charatan collaborated to spend the money in the trust in case a wrongful death suit was ever brought against them. It should be noted that the wrongful death suit is still ongoing, as Charatan and her lawyers are continuing to fight the McCormacks at every turn.

The finale ends with title cards that provide updates to the story. One of the main players in the second half of The Jinx, Nick Chavin, died of heart failure shortly after filming his final interview. This is not surprising, as Chavin gets increasingly agitated while speaking about his own complicit behavior in going along with Durst; he's actually one of the few people in Durst's circle who is willing to admit to his own guilt on camera. Durst was capable of wrecking so many lives, but the final episode of The Jinx: Part Two also points out that the people around him who were sucked in by his money and privilege were also responsible for the pain he caused. It is a fitting end to a series that has been committed to discovering the truth about Durst from the very beginning.

The Jinx Part Two is now available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max