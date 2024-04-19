Originally debuting back in 2015, The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst unexpectedly became a true-crime phenomenon right at the time when the genre was racing up the streaming charts. Following the story of the titular Robert Durst and the three murders that surrounded him, the series dives deep into the existing archive, interviews, and police footage to try and piece together just how guilty the man may be for the deaths of writer Susan Berman in 2000, the 2001 death of his neighbor Morris Black, and the 1982 disappearance of his wife, Kathie. However, the documentary would take an Earth-shattering turn in its final moments when accidentally picked up by a hot mic, Durst would utter the now infamous words, "What the hell did I do? Killed them all, of course." These words would act as his most damning confession, with the killer arrested on the same day that the final episode aired.

With that in mind, and with a whirlwind of judicial procedures and the uncovering of even more mysteries in the subsequent years, there is plenty more of this tale to be told in the form of a sequel, The Jinx - Part Two. Despite Durst dying in a state prison hospital facility in 2022, director Andrew Jarecki and his team pushed on with the intent of divulging every detail of this story in the hope that it may shed some light on not just this case but perhaps similar cases also unsolved. Here is a look at everything we know about The Jinx - Part Two.

When is 'The Jinx - Part Two' Coming Out?

The Jinx: The Life And Deaths Of Robert Durst (2015) Filmmaker Andrew Jarecki examines the complicated life of reclusive real estate icon Robert Durst, the key suspect in a series of unsolved crimes. Release Date February 18, 2015 Cast Andrew Jarecki , Robert Durst Main Genre Documentary Writers Andrew Jarecki , Marc Smerling , Zac Stuart-Pontier Streaming Service(s) HBO Max Directors Andrew Jarecki

The Jinx - Part Two officially premieres on Sunday, April 21, at 10 p.m. ET/PT.

Where Can You Watch 'The Jinx - Part Two'?

Image via HBO

Just like the first outing, The Jinx - Part Two will be officially available to watch on HBO, with streaming also available on Max. The Jinx - Part Two will soon join the plethora of great and captivating content available on the streamer.

Is There a Trailer For 'The Jinx - Part Two'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Officially released on April 10, the trailer for The Jinx - Part Two is available to watch above, following the earlier release of a teaser back in March. Featuring snippets of eye-opening interviews and unseen footage ready to throw this captivating case into new territory, this trailer also showcases some of the themes ready to be discussed in the upcoming series, perhaps none more fascinating than the potential corruption that comes with a rich man convicted of a crime. Tense, gripping, and intriguingly well aware of its own success akin to the second outing of Netflix's Making a Murderer, The Jinx - Part Two looks to be simply unmissable, with the disturbing true crime series ready to capitalize on its initial success back in 2015.

What is 'The Jinx - Part Two' About?

Close

At the point that the first documentary rolled its credits, it certainly felt as if this story had come to a satisfying close. However, with the trial beginning some five years later due to many delays, and then even more delays incurred thanks to the pandemic, more and more information came to light that, even in the wake of Robert Durst's death, are worthy of a second series. An official synopsis for The Jinx - Part Two reads:

"The Jinx — Part Two is a new six-episode continuation of the groundbreaking Emmy-winning documentary series The Jinx: The Life and Deaths of Robert Durst, from Andrew Jarecki, which debuted on HBO in 2015. In Part Two, the filmmakers continue their investigation for the next eight years, uncovering hidden material, Durst's prison calls and interviews with witnesses who had not come forward until now."

In an official interview with Vanity Fair, director Andrew Jarecki spoke about what may lay in store for viewers of this sequel, saying:

"It’s such a different animal—this is a deeper dive. I think the first season was about getting the bones of the story because, thanks to Bob, this story is so twisted. Just getting it laid out in a way that the audience can understand was a big chore. There are three interconnected murders, and the only thing that links them is the psyche of an inscrutable person."

He went on to say:

"The difference here was that we’ve developed a much deeper understanding of the case and suddenly had access to all kinds of material that would never have been available to us before Bob was arrested. Before, we couldn’t get Bob’s prison phone calls. That’s why this season does have a different energy. And if people say, “Oh, well, what’s going to be the big bang [revelation]?” There are actually lots of bangs. But mainly, it’s the experience of going that much deeper that is, for me, every bit as satisfying as the surprises in the first part."

Who is Behind 'The Jinx - Part Two'?

Image via HBO

Perhaps more than any other true-crime series in recent memory, the team behind The Jinx is almost just as important as the show's subject. So, with that in mind, it is unsurprising to learn that director Andrew Jarecki is back steering the ship, with this case and all of its twists and turns remarkably taking up 20 dedicated years of his life. When discussing his long commitment to the project with Vanity Fair, Jarecki said:

“This is a story that has kept me fascinated because it keeps changing. Anytime anybody gives me a thought or an idea, it opens some little door because I have all these other pieces of the story…. Obviously we’re obsessed with this material, and we think that there are many things that are not [what] people would anticipate.”

Writing credits on the sequel have been given to Jarecki, Marc Smerling, and Zachary Stuart-Pontier, with executive producers on the series including the likes of Nancy Abraham, Lisa Heller, and Sarah Rodriguez, as well as the aforementioned Stuart-Pontier and Jarecki.

How Many Episodes Are There in 'The Jinx - Part Two'?

Image via HBO

Like the first outing, The Jinx—Part Two will consist of six episodes, each following its debut and airing weekly on Sundays.