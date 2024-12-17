John Wick may be dead (or is he?) but the franchise will be alive and well in 2025. Aside from the spin-off movie Ballerina hitting theaters in June, Lionsgate has teamed up with Collider to reveal that, in just a couple of months, John Wick fans will be able to have an extremely immersive experience. The John Wick Experience in Las Vegas will kick off in February — tickets are already on sale, and we can now give you an exclusive sneak peek at what to expect!

The John Wick Experience will let you step through the doors of the Las Vegas Continental Hotel, located in AREA15, just moments away from The Strip. As soon as you cross the threshold, you’ll be thrown into an action-packed mission with several encounters that will enhance your experience. As you meet the manager of The Continental and the hotel staff, you’ll have to be a quick judge of character to decide if they are a friend or a foe. If you make the wrong choice, there will be consequences.

To bring all of that to life, Lionsgate partnered with AREA15, an immersive art and entertainment district in Las Vegas, and the creative minds at Egan Productions, known for bringing cinematic experiences to life. The company has already put together experiences that mimic a Saw franchise escape room and a haunting recreation of The Blair Witch Project environments.

The 'John Wick' Experience Also Features Drinks and Souvenirs

After you decide if you will obey the rules of the Continental Hotel or defy The High Table, you will be able to spend some time at the John Wick Las Vegas Continental Bar, where you’ll be able to enjoy thematic drinks that blend precision and indulgence. Your sanctuary will be the gift shop, in which you’ll find John Wick souvenirs and exciting items that will certainly improve your memorabilia collection. According to Lionsgate, tickets for the John Wick Experience in Las Vegas start at $49.99, and VIP upgrades are also available for those who like enhanced experiences.

The world of John Wick is in full expansion. Aside from John Wick 5 and Ballerina in the pipeline, a prequel TV series, The Continental, was released last year. Additionally, franchise star Keanu Reeves (The Matrix Resurrections) and director Chad Stahelski (John Wick franchise) announced earlier this year that they joined forces to produce John Wick: Under The High Table, an action series that will be written by Robert Levine (The Old Man) and is set immediately after the events of John Wick: Chapter 4.

Tickets for The John Wick Experience in Las Vegas are already available for purchase at the official website. The Continental is available to stream on Peacock.

