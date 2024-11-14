When it comes to comic book villains, there’s none as popular as The Joker. Batman’s arch rival has been terrorizing Gotham City for almost 85 years. Batman celebrated his own 85th birthday this year and leading the way in the party favors has been McFarlane Toys with their wide array of action figures. Now, McFarlane’s giving The Clown Prince of Crime a new figure that’ll leave the DC Universe smiling.

A part of McFarlane’s Digital Collection, their latest Joker piece is a 1:6 scale posed figure based on a design by well-known comic artist Jason Fabok.

Specifically, it's based on the limited-series Batman: Three Jokers from 2020 by writer Geoff Johns. The figure is seen with a cane, a top hat and a more muted rendition of his classic purple suit. This Joker also comes in two versions. The regular edition comes with just the figure for $49.99 USD, but the Autograph edition comes with an additional signed card from Fabok for $79.99. The artist has a vast history at DC doing art for Batman/Superman, Detective Comics, Justice League and Swamp Thing.

The Many Faces of The Joker

Like Batman himself, everyone has a favorite version of The Joker. Whether it be Mark Hamill’s animated rendition, Heath Ledger’s version of chaos in The Dark Night or Joaquin Phoenix's extremely dark examination in Todd Phillips’ Joker duology, there’s a Joker for every type of fan. Since debuting in Batman #1 in 1940, the character has been interrupted as a gleeful clown, a murderous psychopath, a gangster and a mysterious man whose origin changes depending on who you ask or who’s writing him.

Outside the comics, there have been many Jokers in the last 35 years, to the point that many fans are sick of the villain. However, with the character being teased at both the end of Matt Reeves’ The Batman and the end of Batman: Caped Crusader Season 1, The Clown Prince of Crime’s future remains laugh-inducingly bright. Also, with a new Batman movie set in James Gunn’s upcoming DCU, Brave and the Bold, in the works, it’ll be interesting to see if The Joker will play a role in that universe’s first chapter.

Where Can You Stream ‘Joker’?

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Films where The Joker appears, like Joker, Batman, The Batman, Batman: Mask of the Phantasm and The Dark Knight are currently streaming on Max alongside shows like Batman: The Animated Series and The Batman (2004). Until your next roundtrip binge to Gotham, you can order McFarlane Toys’ latest autographed Joker figure on their website.