Batman is celebrating his 85th anniversary this year. With that has come a slew of new action figures and collectibles for DC fans to get crime fighting hands on. At the center of the Bat-Party is Batman: The Animated Series. The beloved 90s series from Bruce Timm, which starred Kevin Conroy as The Caped Crusader, has been getting a lot of love from companies like McFarlane Toys and Mondo. Now Mondo has unveiled their latest figure based on BTAS, The Joker.

A part of their 1:6 scale line, The Joker, based on his original series' design, has 30 points of articulation and comes with a handful of killer accessories. This includes four interchangeable face plates, 12 hands, a Joker bomb, a Joker card, an ice pick, a Joker dynamite stick, two laughing fish and a figure stand. The figure is done in an animated look that perfectly emulates the “dark-deco” style of BTAS. The Joker now joins Batman and his other iconic villains like Bane, Poison Ivy, Catwoman and Harley Quinn in Mondo’s collection.

The Definitive Clown Prince of Crime

While Conroy was the definitive Batman voice, he wouldn't have been complete without Mark Hamill’s pitch-perfect Joker. In the original run of BTAS, The Joker would appear in over a dozen episodes. That's more than any other villain. Whether it be something campy like the iconic episodes “Christmas With The Joker” and “The Last Laugh”or something a bit more serious like “The Laughing Fish” Hamill has always nailed the tone of the character. All the while featuring one of the creepiest laughs comic book fans have ever heard. During the first two seasons, the actor would also appear in the cult classic film Batman: Mask of the Phantasm, which detailed his version of The Clown Prince of Crime’s origin story. After the initial 85 episodes concluded in 1995, BTAS would be revamped into The New Batman Adventures with a sleeker art style. Hamill’s Joker would appear a handful more times. He would go on to reprise the role in Justice League, Static Shock and the film Batman Beyond: Return of The Joker. Up until Hamill's appearance in the Batman: Arkham video game series, Return of The Joker was his darkest take on the character. Since Conroy’s tragic passing in 2022, Hamill has retired from playing The Joker. His last times voicing the character came in the Multiversus video game and Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths - Part Three.

Where Can You Stream ‘Batman: The Animated Series’?

Batman: The Animated Series and Mask of the Phantasm are currently streaming on Max. Until your next Bat-Marathon, you can pre-order Mondo’s Joker figure on Entertainment Earth's website for $224.99 USD. The figure is set to be released later this month in September.