Funko has unveiled the newly minted Pop! Classics for its 25th anniversary and the collection features DC villain Joker, perfect for your rouge gallery. Batman’s nemesis is a fan favorite and makes the perfect collectible for comic book fans. The figurine comes with a detachable base and is packaged in a silver window box, which nests within a tin, which is lined with a velvety cushion, and has been embossed to resemble a vault door, which opens on a hinge to reveal the Pop! figure.

The Vinyl figure is approximately 4.45 inches tall and is based on a Batman: Year One design. It bears the likeness of Jack Nicholson’s iconic portrayal in 1989 Batman and has the same purple suit, crazy eyes, wicked grin, and green hair. The figure also includes an enamel Pop! Pin and a stainless-steel Pop! Coin, both featuring The Joker’s face.

The Joker’s Legacy in DC

The Joker is among the most compelling villains in DC’s rouge gallery and across the entire superhero genre. He’s the yin to Batman’s yang and has been the most formidable foe to torment The Dark Knight on a psychological level be it in comic books or on the big screen. The character was created by Bill Finger, Bob Kane, and Jerry Robinson and first appeared in Batman #1 in the 1940s. The trickster has always managed to get fans’ attention at times over the caped crusader.

The character was first brought to life on the big screen by Nicholson in the 1989 movie that featured Michael Keaton as Batman. His dramatic performance, especially the maniacal laughter became so popular that it went on to inspire many actors who later take on the role to perfect their own versions of Joker’s haunting laughter. Another compelling iteration of the character comes from Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight, which got Heath Ledger a posthumous Oscar. Ledger brought out a gritty, unpredictable, highly contagious version of the character that has a special place in fans’ hearts.

Actor Joaquin Phoenix took on the role in Todd Philips' 2018 feature Joker, which highlights the mental breakdown of the character and traces his origins from being Arthur Fleck to Gotham’s clown prince of crime. The portrayal bagged Phoenix an Oscar for Best Actor and a sequel for the movie Joker: Folie à Deux is highly anticipated. The upcoming feature also cast Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn and is currently under production. Given it’s a musical, expect Phoenix and Gaga to break out in singing and dancing number.

