There is nothing that can send a fandom into meltdown as fast as an Instagram post comprising only of text. As all fans will know, this has almost always been a sign of bad news or breakups. Devoted fans of the Jonas Brothers were sent into a momentary panic when the group did just that in what actually turned out to be a sentimental post marking their 20th anniversary.

In a lengthy letter shared on Instagram, the New Jersey brotherly trio, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, wrote: "To our incredible fans, as a family, we have been reflecting a lot lately. It’s been 20 years since we started this journey together. To us, it feels like just yesterday we were loading up our family mini-van with a couple of guitars and copies of It’s About Time CDs, en route to an afternoon performance at a local to play for anyone who would listen." The somewhat nerve-wracking letter saw the group go on to add: "We wake up each day filled with gratitude that you’ve been on this 20-year journey with us. Together, we have celebrated wins, made mistakes, overcome obstacles, and grieved losses. Put simply: we’ve all grown up together."

The incredibly heartfelt sentiment then took a turn (cue a sigh of relief for millions) with the group highlighting that they intend to celebrate "this wild 20-year journey by doing what we love, and we can’t wait to share it with you.” As part of this, they promised a "year of music" ahead with a new Jonas Brothers music, solo music, a live concert album and a soundtrack. Also on the line-up is a return for Nick to Broadway with his upcoming production The Last Five Years and a holiday movie which the group has just wrapped.

The Jonas Brothers First Shot to Fame Back in 2005 with Disney

They followed the post up with a beautifully captured nostalgic wrap-up of the last two decades including their catapult to fame, most magical moments on and off the stage, including their marriages, the unwavering loyalty of their fans all the way through to their eventual breakup and now their rebirth. Part of the tear-jerking compilation includes all the precious moments fans have shared with them, including proposals, weddings, gender reveals, and overcoming difficulties in a nod to the "power of music" and the "next 20 years together."

The announcement marks an exciting time for fans of the brothers, who found fame with Disney back in 2005 when they signed with Hollywood Records leading with their hit record "S.O.S". They then erupted to new heights of fame which was compounded by their starring performance in Camp Rock - alongside Disney princess Demi Lovato. In that time the group released smash hit albums It's About Time (2006), Jonas Brothers (2007), A Little Bit Longer (2008) and Lines, Vines and Trying Times (2009), their final record before going on hiatus to pursue solo ventures. Despite attempting to reunite in 2012 with a new album, the move fell through, with the group announcing their breakup in October 2013, devastating millions.

What then followed was a string of solo projects. Joe went on to form the group DNCE and saw success with tracks including "Cake By The Ocean" and Nick powered ahead with his band producing solo music under his Nick Jonas & The Administration umbrella. Kevin took some time out to study music production, raise his family and star in a reality TV show and the trio were seemingly stuck to that course. However, in 2019, the group shot back onto the scene, sparking a whole new era of nostalgic phenomena with the hit track "Sucker." The trio has released two records since then, Happiness Begins (2019), and The Album (2023) simultaneously retaining their legion of fans from their Disney days and garnering new supporters in the wake of their fresh, more adult sound.

You can see their heartfelt messages above, and look forward to their new Christmas movie set for release on Disney+ this Winter.