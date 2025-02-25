Cobra Kai might be over, but the world of the Karate Kid films is set to expand this May with Karate Kid: Legends. Legends will feature Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) taking on a new protégé, and receiving some unexpected help in the form of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan). Yes, Jackie Chan was part of the Karate Kid films, particularly the 2010 version of The Karate Kid. Though the 2010 Karate Kid makes some surprising changes to the source material, it's one of the few reboots that actually manages to put a genuinely fresh spin on its original version. It's also available to stream on Peacock, so anyone who missed the first time or wants to refresh their memory before Legends will be able to check it out.

The ‘The Karate Kid’ Remake Flips Elements of the Original on Its Head

The original version of The Karate Kid finds Daniel LaRusso struggling to fit into his newfound home of Reseda, California, and how he eventually learns karate from Mr. Miyagi (Pat Morita) to defend himself against the vicious Cobra Kai dojo. While the 2010 version keeps this basic story, it takes things a step further by having its protagonist Dre Parker (Jaden Smith) move all the way to Beijing, China. This not only gives the story a fresh update but actually builds upon the "fish out of water" element of the original Karate Kid. Daniel only had to move from New Jersey to California, but Dre is in a whole other country - and the language barrier and customs only make him feel like that much more of an outsider.

The other major change the 2010 version of The Karate Kid makes is the type of martial art Dre learns from Mr. Han: instead of karate, he learns kung fu. This drew plenty of criticism but was quickly settled when the film was renamed in different countries to highlight the focus on kung fu. Even then, the kung fu/karate debate is missing the general point: in the same way that learning karate helped Daniel settle in California, kung fu is a way for Dre to grow accustomed to his new home. Mr. Han also gives his new pupil a lesson regarding kung fu: "Kung Fu lives in everything we do... It lives in how we treat people." While not as catchy as Mr. Miyagi's "wax on, wax off", it's no less profound.

Jackie Chan and Jaden Smith Deliver Powerhouse Performances in ‘The Karate Kid’