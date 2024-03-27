The Big Picture The Karate Kid is coming out on 4K and Blu-Ray to celebrate its 40th anniversary with bonus features and restored footage.

The Karate Kid fans, brace yourselves, as the classic 1984 martial arts film is soon to come out on 4K Ultra and Blu-Ray in celebration of its 40th anniversary. The Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita starring feature has served as athletic inspiration for a generation and still holds its position when it comes to top martial arts films. The discs come with lots of bonus material to elevate fans’ experience.

The 4K Ultra HD edition has been restored from the original camera negative and includes new commentary from the creators of Cobra Kai, Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg. Fans will also get over 30 Minutes of deleted scenes like never seen before raw footage from a variety of unused scenes and featurettes like ‘Remembering The Karate Kid.’ The Blu-ray comes with commentary from director John G. Avildsen, along with writer Robert Mark Kamen and actors Macchio and Morita. The Blu-Ray also features the making of the film with featurette titled, ‘The Way of The Karate Kid,’ ‘Beyond the Form’ among others.

What’s ‘The Karate Kid’ About?

The original feature follows a San Fernando Valley teenager, Daniel (Macchio), who is constantly bullied by other teenagers. Things take a turn when he chances upon the most unexpected teacher Mr. Miyagi (Morita), an elderly war veteran, who also happens to be a master of the martial arts. While Mr. Miyagi tries to peacefully settle the bullying, however, the peace offering is denied by John Kreese, who trains the bullies in martial arts. Miyagi then finds the most honorable solution that Daniel should enter the upcoming Karate championship. In the course, Daniel learns that karate is more than fighting. Daniel finally faces Johnny (William Zabka), the skilled leader of the Cobra Kai.

The movie was the biggest sleeper hit of 1984 and was counted among one of the highest-grossing films of the year grossing over $130 million worldwide. The movie was highly praised for its action, story, writing, and themes. And even bagged Morita an Academy Award nomination in the Best Supporting Actor category. The movie has an 89 percent Rotten Tomatoes rating and features performances of Elisabeth Shue as Ali Mills, Martin Kove as John Kreese, Randee Heller as Lucille LaRusso, Chad McQueen as Dutch, Ron Thomas as Bobby Brown, Tony O'Dell as Jimmy, Rob Garrison as Tommy and Pat E. Johnson. Over the years the movie has spawned into a franchise consisting of movies and streaming series, still, none compares to the love and nostalgia of the original film.

Currently, no release date has been announced for The Karate Kid 4K and Blu-Ray discs.