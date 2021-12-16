In many ways, The Karate Kid is a perfect film, although much of its perfection seems accidental. Director John G. Avildsen and writer Michael Kamen set out to make a high school movie about a kid learning karate to stand up to some bullies and wound up making one of the most subversive teen comedies ever. I’m partially referring to the now-ancient internet fan theory that Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), the titular Karate Kid, is the real bully, an observation that provoked the truly incredible sequel series Cobra Kai. But what I’m mostly referring to is the fact that Johnny (William Zabka) and all his Cobra Kai buddies seem to already know that they’re going to be the focus of a zanily melodramatic sequel series that will recast them as endearing clowns rather than menacing villains, and they behave accordingly. In no other scene is this more apparent than the one where Danny moodily eats lunch with his mom (Randee Heller) while Cobra Kai visibly plots his murder in the background.

If you’ve never seen The Karate Kid or don’t immediately remember this scene, the film was recently released on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray in a magnificent box set of the original trilogy, so there has literally never been a better time to experience it outside of the summer of 1984. In the scene, Daniel is feeling dejected after getting smirked right out of the Cobra Kai dojo and is sitting down for lunch with his mom at a restaurant across the street. As his mom offers words of comfort and encouragement, we can see Johnny and the Cobras through the window as they file out of the dojo, ready for a post-karate afternoon of 1980s bully hijinks. They begin to go their separate ways when one of them spots Daniel and his mom, then excitedly rushes back to tell Johnny. The Cobras go apeshit, practically doing cartwheels and juggling oranges on the street corner to celebrate their good fortune, before galloping away to orchestrate a surprise attack on Daniel. In the very next scene, as Daniel is peddling his bike back home, the Cobras emerge on their dirtbikes and run him straight off the goddamn road. He tumbles down a hillside, barely escaping serious injury, and the Cobras speed victoriously off into the night.

The bit at the restaurant is an extremely brief moment that lasts maybe 30 seconds, but it is my favorite part of the entire movie. It plays out silently in the background while an entirely different scene between Daniel and his mom is taking place. As Daniel’s mom gently reassures him about their new living situation and gets him to open up about his burgeoning crush on Ali (Elisabeth Shue), Johnny Lawrence and his truest friends perform a vaudevillian background event not dissimilar to the time Brad Pitt practiced nunchucks while Edward Norton was on the phone in Fight Club. They are beyond excited to have spotted their 17-year-old nemesis Daniel at a restaurant with his mom. This is their powerball lottery, and they just won the jackpot by playing a bunch of random numbers.

There is simply no way Avildsen didn’t know this scene is very, very funny. The way the shot is staged – Cobra Kai framed between Daniel and his mom, silently going through an entire comedy routine off in the distance – is a textbook example of dramatic irony. We know Daniel is about to get his ass kicked, and in fact we get to watch Johnny brainstorm said ass kicking in real time, but Daniel has no idea. He’s busy mooncalfing about Ali, totally oblivious to what Johnny and his friends are planning less than 30 feet away. The fact that the plan the Cobras gleefully hatch is to run Daniel off the road – a “prank” that could easily cripple or kill him – only makes their mime routine more hilarious.

It’s like the scene in Mars Attacks in which a bunch of Martians excitedly wheel a comically oversized death ray right up to the back of an unsuspecting old woman’s head. It’s a pure Looney Tunes moment in the middle of an angsty teen drama, and in many ways it’s the first indication that we should be viewing the movie through a slightly different lens: one that is a little more self-aware of its cheesiness and fully recognizes that every single character is a delightful goofball, Johnny included.

Rewatching The Karate Kid after binging every season of Cobra Kai admittedly made my eyes hone in on smaller comedic moments that I wouldn't have read much into otherwise, but it's still fun to catch these little traces of Cobra Kai's meta humor DNA all the way back in 1984. Avildsen and Kamen couldn't have known the characters they were creating would eventually find new life as middle-aged cautionary tales in a gloriously unhinged web series turned Netflix sensation, but after watching Johnny and his goons quietly lose their minds in the background of a quiet scene between Daniel and his mother, I am convinced some part of them must have known. Cobra Kai never dies, but it’s been embracing its inherent silliness since the very beginning.

