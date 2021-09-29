Get ready for some crane kids and waxing on and off because it has been revealed that a collection of the original trilogy of The Karate Kid is coming, giving the 80's coming-of-age series the 4K Ultra HD treatment. The collection will be available starting on December 7.

The collection will include The Karate Kid, The Karate Kid Part II, and The Karate Kid Part III all with upgraded visuals and sounds with a host of special features. The much beloved story of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Mr. Miyagi (Noriyuki “Pat” Morita) will be shown off in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos in a nice Box Set Collection.

Whether it be returning fans of the original or new fans that got into the series through the Netflix sequel series, Kobra Kai, The Karate Kid Collection is a great addition to any fan's movie shelf.

Below is a full breakdown of what comes with the collection, including a list of all bonus and special features coming for each of the three The Karate Kid films.

The Karate Kid- 4K Ultra HD Disc:

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

New Deleted Scenes

“Remembering The Karate Kid”– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove

Theatrical Trailer

The Karate Kid- Blu-Ray Disc:

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

"The Way of The Karate Kid" Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

"Beyond the Form" Featurette

"East Meets West: A Composer's Notebook"

"Life of Bonsai" Featurette

The Karate Kid Part II- 4K Ultra HD Disc:

Mastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

New Deleted Scenes

“Remembering The Karate Kid”– A reflective look back with stars Ralph Macchio, William Zabka and Martin Kove

Theatrical Trailer

The Karate Kid Part II- Blu-Ray Disc:

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

Blu-Pop™ Pop-Up Track

Commentary with Director John G. Avildsen, Writer Robert Mark Kamen and Actors Ralph Macchio and Pat Morita

“The Way of The Karate Kid” Multi-Part Making-Of Featurette

“Beyond the Form” Featurette

“East Meets West: A Composer’s Notebook”

“Life of Bonsai” Featurette

The Karate Kid Part III- 4K Ultra HD Disc:

Newly remastered in 4K resolution from the original camera negative, with Dolby Vision

English Dolby Atmos audio + 5.1 + theatrical stereo audio

Theatrical Trailer

The Karate Kid Part III- Blu-Ray Disc:

Feature presented in high definition

English 5.1

The Karate Kid Collection will arrive on December 7 and will cost $75.99.

