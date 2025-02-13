Khloé Kardashian is calling out men who reach out to women through social media, but instead of decently asking out one, end up making it a family affair and ask out a close friend too, with the same energy, in the process. In this particular case, the rant was about men who would mindlessly end up asking both sisters out in the DMs.

During the February 12, 2025, episode of Khloe’s new podcast, Khloé in Wonderland, Khloé ended opening up about her bad dating experiences, and it didn’t take her long to reveal that this has in fact happened a couple of times. Her exact words being: “If Kim gets a DM, we'll say, 'Did you get the same one?' and we'll check and normally we do. I'm like, do you not think sisters are checking?”

“How Many Times Have We [Girls] Gotten the Same DMs?“