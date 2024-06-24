The Big Picture In Season 4, Khloé Kardashian confronted Kris Jenner about not having enough support from her manager when Kris proposed the idea of hosting a podcast.

Season 5 focuses on Kris and Kim nudging Khloé out of her comfort zone.

Khloé recently announced a new podcast deal, showing a shift in perspective.

As the world's most famous "momager," Kris Jenner has built an empire around her five famous daughters. However, in Season 4 of The Kardashians, Khloé Kardashian got real with her mother about the ways she felt she was being let down by her as a manager. In a heated confrontation at her Calabasas mansion, Kris proposed the idea that Khloé should launch a podcast. She listed the many ways that it would be extremely convenient for the mother of two, who owns the fashion brand Good American and also films their reality TV series for part of the year, to take on yet another project. For her part, Khloé had some choice words for her momager.

The discussion of the podcast turned into an honest conversation about the ways that Kris is already spread too thin with her many daughters' projects. Khloé told Kris that she didn't have enough support from her management team to be able to add to her list of responsibilities, including supervising her own children and the many other Kardashian kids. In an honest moment she expressed that she felt her mother was only around until the contract was signed, "and then you dissipate." Kris tried to put a bow on the conversation by explaining how easy it would be to set up a team to help Khloé. But her daughter was not willing to play nice on camera, insisting that her mom was being "non-chalant" about her worries. The conversation wrapped up with both parties upset and refusing to move their ground. However, it seems that, since then, Khloé's tune has changed.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Kris and Kim Continue To Push Khloé

Season 5 of The Kardashians continues to feel manufactured in comparison to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. This season's central conflict seems to revolve around Kim Kardashian, who is content juggling multiple projects and jet-setting around the world, feuding with sister Khloé for refusing to leave the gated community of Calabasas. The Kardashians Season 4 started filming in February 2023, and cameras went down in July. But in the time that has passed, Khloé seems to have changed her tune about taking on more projects. On June 20, 2024, Khloé announced she will be launching a new video podcast series on the social media platform recently re-titled as X, formerly known as Twitter. Starting in fall 2024, the podcast series will have 26 episodes, allowing Khloé to showcase her signature sense of humor as she tackles subjects "ranging from the everyday to the ever absurd."

In her conversation last season with her daughter, Kris had assured Khloé that filming the podcast would be convenient for her. She even offered sister Kylie Jenner's offices for Kylie Cosmetics as a nearby option for Khloé to have a space to work in. There are no details yet about where the podcast will be filmed, but given such promises, it seems that if sister Kim wants Khloé to move beyond the gates of Calabasas, the podcast deal may not be the adventure into the world the family has been hoping for.

