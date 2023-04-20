They say that the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works harder and that can certainly be said with some exciting news coming from Variety this morning. While the famous family may have parted ways with E! and teamed up with Hulu to continue the reality docuseries of their lives in The Kardashians, the gang is returning to their network of origin for a two-part series titled, The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty. Landing on May 1 in the U.S., the inside look will do an in-depth deep dive into how the divisive family of moguls came to be the internationally known stars and businesswomen they are today.

Sure, you kept up with them for 20 seasons on E! when the network first held rights to the family’s everyday goings-on in Keeping Up With the Kardashians, watching the youngest siblings Kylie and Kendall Jenner go from tormenting their older brother Rob Kardashian to becoming the biggest names in cosmetics and modeling, respectively, but now it’s time to hear from folks on the outside. The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty will pull the curtain back on the family by interviewing those closest to them on their rise to the top including E! co-founder Larry Namer, former People Magazine editor-in-chief Larry Hacket, fellow reality stars Heidi and Spencer Pratt (The Hills), and a slew of other journalists, TV execs, and even the family’s former manager.

While it’s no doubt that E! has missed the viewership numbers since Keeping Up With the Kardashians bowed out in 2021, bringing them back in this way will certainly prove to be a boost for the network. In a statement accompanying the two-part series’ announcement, Rachel Job, senior VP of non-scripted content at All3Media International (the company handling distribution) said:

"The Kardashians are one of the most identifiable brands in the world so we are thrilled to be able to deliver a series with such impressive global appeal to clients across three continents. Optomen’s speciality doc presents an illuminating and refreshingly unbiased take on the Kardashian’s [sic.], that will provides [sic.] our clients with fascinating new insight and nostalgic entertainment."

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Casting on ‘American Horror Story’ Was Inevitable

What Else Can We Expect to See From the Kardashians?

After the original series left E! back in 2021, the group found that life just wasn’t as much fun not being in front of the cameras and quickly penned a new deal with Hulu. This thankfully allowed the dedicated fanbase to be around for more of the scandal between Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, the highly-publicized romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson, and the fast-moving relationship between Kourtney Kardashian and Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker which earned itself a spinoff titled, Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney and Travis. For those of us who just can’t seem to get enough of the tight-knit, over-the-top, and comedic family, Season 3 is just around the corner, set to premiere on May 25.

While no teaser is yet out for The Kardashians: A Billion Dollar Dynasty, you can check out the trailer for Season 3 of The Kardashians below.