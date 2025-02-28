The Kardashians has seen a significant shift in format from its predecessor, Keeping Up With the Kardashians. While Keeping Up was known for showing the world's most famous sisters at their best and their worst moments by continually filming as they lived their daily lives, The Kardashians has shifted focus to highly staged scenes that prioritize the Kardashian/Jenner business empire over capturing authentic family moments. The series features a behind-the-scenes look at the events the sisters coordinate to celebrate their various business ventures, but The Kardashians is missing that "must-see" quality that arose on Keeping Up due to the busy lives the sisters were leading as they worked overtime to kick-start their entertainment careers.

As the Kardashian sisters have settled into the swing of family life and career domination, the family series has hit a somewhat predictable pace that needs shaking up from the younger generation. North West may be "the moment" according to her busy momager, Kim Kardashian, but it has been a different Kardashian adjacent child who has been bringing the drama that the series needs right now. Alabama Barker, daughter of blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, and stepdaughter to Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian, is in the middle of a rap battle, and viewers of The Kardashians should have a front row seat to this kind of drama in the family.

Alabama Is Already Reality Royalty

Image via Hulu

Many might not be aware of this little-known reality fact, but Kourtney and Kim are no longer the longest-running reality divas in the Kardashian clan. Before Keeping Up began filming for its 2007 release, Travis had already starred in a family-centric series of his own, Meet the Barkers. This 2005 reality series filmed for MTV documented Travis and his family in the early aughts, settling into the lap of luxury as LA's newest rock residents. The series featured Travis and his then-wife Shanna Moakler, and Alabama's birth was documented on the series in an episode titled "An Alabama Christmas." It was in Meet the Barkers that the story of the origins of Alabama's name was revealed, as she was named after the lead character in Travis' favorite movie, Alabama Whitman from True Romance.

The now-20-year-old Alabama has followed in her father's musical footsteps, in addition to her work as an influencer. Alabama started to release singles on YouTube as early as the age of 12-years-old, and in December 2024 the young singer released her first rap debut titled "Vogue." With the online presence of her musician father, and her step-mother's famous reality TV family, Alabama's music has reached a wide audience, also attracting her first and loudest hater.

Alabama's Rap Battle Would Make Great Content