Many reality stars and shows are known for highlighting some wild decisions and The Kardashians certainly have their fair share of questionable choices. The Kardashians first appeared on screens in 2006 with the release of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. This series followed Caitlyn Jenner and her transition into a woman, her ex-wife Kris Jenner and their blended family of six children. However, the Kardashians have received a lot of flack and judgment over the years.

They've often been accused of being “tone-deaf” and out of touch with reality. While they do make attempts to connect with the community and act selflessly, their actions generally seem more performative and exploitative. There's certainly no shortage of questionable decisions from the Kardashians, and we've ranked some of the best (or worst) ones they've highlighted in their series over the last decade or so.

10 Khloé Kardashian Faking Infertility Issues

KUWK Season 14