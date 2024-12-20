When it comes to the Kardashians and Jenners, don't expect anything less than extravagant. From lavish parties to designer fashion and state-of-the-art displays, this family knows how to turn it out. Like any smart celebrity with cash, the Kardashians employ some of the greatest design minds to help them deck the halls. It's time to take a look at the brilliant designers behind their stunning Christmas decor on shows like Keeping Up with the Kardashians and The Kardashians.

To ring in the holidays, the reality family have welcomed designers Jeff Leatham and Sami Riccioli into their homes to decorate for Christmas. With splashes of color and class, both deisgners have stunned viewers with beautiful displays some of us can only dream of. Since this is the Kardashian family, they have gotten competitive over the years about who can out-decor the other. Thankfully, with brilliant minds to help bring their visions to life, everyone in the family has been able to celebrate in their own special way.

Jeff Leatham Is a Major Part of the Kardashian's Christmas

When it comes to winter wonderland, very few do it quite like Jeff Leatham. As one of the most sought-after florists and designers in the world, Jeff Leatham has worked with some high-class clientele. With a roster of clients, including Oprah Winfrey, Hillary Clinton, and Dolly Parton, Leatham amazed us with his brilliant eye. He's so beloved, the Kardashians had to work with him. Whether it's a high-class Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve celebration or a rosy Christmas wonderland, Leatham's ability to bring his vision to life has made him the reason we're so envious of the family during the holidays.

Known for his fabulous experiences, Leatham has hooked up the Kardashians nearly every holiday season. Kris Jenner has made him a part of their holiday celebration. In 2020, Jeff Leatham joined Kris Kardashian for a little Zoom gathering to discuss their working relationship, as well as offer some design tips for the holidays. After the pair met in Paris during Kim Kardashian's wedding at The Four Seasons, Kris Kardashian and Jeff Leatham formed a partnership that became a dear friendship. While he may not be affordable for the average Keeping Up with the Kardashians viewer, Leatham has launched some more reasonable items through his partnership with William Sonoma. It's his chance to help others get creative for Christmas on a budget that works for them. When he launched the line with the company last year, he noted, "My style has been known to change a lot during the holidays, so it is ideal to have different options that allow you to mix it up mid-season."

Jeff Leatham helped launch the flocked tree trend thanks to Kylie Jenner's mammoth 20-foot Christmas tree. This year, Kylie Jenner continues to bring Leatham into her home to bring out the best of Christmas. As she has displayed on her social media, Kylie Jenner is going big again this year. Even her daughter Stormi helped to decorate Leatham's giant tree.

Viral Christmas Tree Designer Gifts Kris a Tree

Thanks to the world of social media, rising designers have been able to catch the attention of the Kardashians thanks to their brilliant decorations. For Sami Riccioli, her creativity and eye for Christmas helped her go viral during the 2022 holiday season. Since then, she's expanded beyond Christmas as well as working with clients including Paramount+, FAO Schwartz, and the concerts of Michael Bublé and Mariah Carey. Catching attention from Kris Jenner, she has been added to the roster of designers to help the family bring their Christmases to life. Sami Riccioli created this Candy Land tree for Kris Jenner, who took to her own Instagram to brag about it. This moment happened after Jenner saw the 10-foot version of the tree, so Riccioli had to send Jenner a smaller version of the creation. While Riccioli may not be replacing Jeff Leatham anytime soon, Riccioli's fresh perspective has helped launch her clientele to a new level.

Now, while the decor may not always get to be a part of the family photo, the Kardashians are also well known for their extravagant Christmas cards. Over the years, the Kardashian and Jenner family has continued to grow, and the photos are a sweet reminder that there is more to the family beyond the silly bickering and viral moments fans love from the shows. With Christmas only days away, expect an onslaught of photos and videos of decorations and family photos so we can all be jealous about Christmas with the Kardashians in 2024.

