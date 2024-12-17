Nobody does the holidays quite like the Kardashian-Jenner clan! The Kardashians stars are renowned for their over-the-top and lavish Christmas Eve celebrations, where the whole family gets together dressed to the nines to bask in the holiday cheer. However, things are going to be different this year as Kim Kardashian spilled the tea, revealing that the celebrations will be comparatively low-key.

In an interview with Vogue at the opening of her SKIMS store in New York City on Thursday, December 12, 2024, the reality star shared that the Kar-Jenners would be ditching the pomp and pageantry on Christmas Eve this year. The SKIMS mogul revealed that the whole family will get together for an intimate celebration owing to the ongoing construction in their homes. The mom of four expressed that she was quite excited about the lowkey gathering on December 24, 2024, but was quick to clarify that they’d still be dressing up in the following words:

“Still dressing up to the nines, because that's what we do.”

The Kar-Jenners are known for their legendary Christmas Eve parties that were bathed in luxury and boasted whopping price tags. From the guest list to the decor, the whole affair was the talk of the town, with big names including John Legend, Drake, Christina Aguilera, and Jennifer Lopez, among others, in attendance popping up each year. The Kardashian Christmas Eve party has been a family tradition since 1978 and is usually held in Kris Jenner’s mansion in Calabasas — although, on occasion, the party has been held in the houses of other family members.

Kim Kardashian Allegedly Has a New Mystery Lover in Her Life

On December 11, 2024, a source exclusively told US Weekly that Kim Kardashian was allegedly seeing someone new. The source revealed that The Kardashians star wants to keep her new romance under wraps. The reality TV star was last publicly linked to Odell Beckham Jr., whom she split from in April 2024.

Kim Kardashian has been known to have high-profile romances from ex-husband Ye to comedian Pete Davidson. The insider teased that the SKIMS mogul had expressed that she wanted to date someone who wasn’t famous. After her split from Beckham Jr., Kim Kardashian has thrown herself into accomplishing her goals. The source shared how the mom of four has been channeling her energy into raising her four kids: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm West. The reality TV star has also been more involved with SKIMS and played a significant role in the recent launches.

Kim Kardashian has also focused on her law degree and budding acting career. The insider revealed that the SKIMS mogul plans to spend the coming year prepping for the bar exam. Kardashian is also thrilled about her upcoming role in Ryan Murphy’s legal drama All’s Fair, where she will play a divorce lawyer.

The Kardashians has been renewed for a sixth season, but an official release date has yet to be announced. In the meantime, you can stream the show’s previous seasons on Hulu.

