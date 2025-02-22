For her opening monologue at Saturday Night Live, Kim Kardashian left no family members off her roast list. But, arguably, the best joke the team she hired to help her write were able to come up with took aim at her mother's boyfriend, Corey Gamble. Observing that one thing in life she is proud of is that no one can accuse her of being a gold digger, Kim then claimed to have no idea how to even become one, before stating, "So I asked my mom's boyfriend Corey." Corey took the joke in stride and applauded from the side lines, which seems to be part of his work within his girlfriend's corporate family.

Corey managed to book himself into the softest life in entertainment when he met Kris Jenner at a birthday party in Ibiza in 2014, hosted by Kim's husband at the time, Kanye West. Kris recalled on an early episode of The Kardashians that the pair took a trip to Paris together early in the relationship, and the romantic city was where they officially started dating. The following year, Corey began appearing on the family's series Keeping Up With the Kardashians, and has been a quiet presence by Kris' side ever since. As the relationship has deepened, and the couple's connection grown in strength, it's clear that Corey has landed himself the softest life in entertainment.

How Has Corey Meshed With the Kardashian Family?