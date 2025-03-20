In a lighthearted moment on The Kardashians, the family came together to celebrate grandmother MJ's 90th birthday. Granddaughters Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian brought their children to the festivities, and the party was a moment to reflect on the importance of family and legacy. While some of the sisters were at the party, Kourtney Kardashian was unable to attend the filmed event, due to being on tour with her rock-star husband. Kourtney did, however, assure her mother on a video call that she would be celebrating with her grandmother later by having a sleepover with her, planning to bring her newborn Rocky to visit his great-grandmother.

But it wouldn't be a Kardashian family celebration without a good family roast. And once again, world-famous momager Kris Jenner became the target of her eldest daughter's critical gaze. While reflecting on past family celebrations, Kourtney recalled a time when a fame-hungry Kris, on the brink of brokering the family reality TV deal, had procured her daughters some fashionable accessories of questionable origin.

Kris Jenner Bought Her Daughters Fake Chanel

Image via Hulu

As Kris was busy showing her daughter the flowers and gifts she had arranged to celebrate her mother's 90th birthday, Kourtney felt the need to remind her of a time when things in the family weren't quite as lavish. Kourtney shared the story of a gift her mother once got for her daughters that was of questionable origins, while inadvertently highlighting one of the problems she has expressed about her family on the series, which is that they only come together in these big moments to make a show of celebrating together, but they aren't as successful at supporting each other emotionally in their daily lives. Whether it was a deliberate passive-aggressive dig at her mother's superficiality, or a subconscious slip, Kourtney's story about Kris gifting her daughters fake Chanel watches emphasized how superficial she finds her mother to be at times.

As Kris toyed with her earrings and laughed in discomfort, her daughter shared the story of the time Kris brought home fake Chanel watches as gifts for her daughters. Surprisingly, Kourtney alleged her mother bought them "hot off a truck" after a tip from Kathy Lee Gifford, while Kris nodded along in disbelief that the story was being aired. In a confessional, Kourtney detailed how this happened just at the beginning of the sisters' reality TV careers, and their mother gave them these watches under the pretense they were real. The sisters bought the story until the watches started chipping, and the "diamonds" began to fall out. When a producer called out Kris in a confessional for "pleading the fifth" by refusing to confirm if the watches were stolen, Kris firmly agreed she was, with one of her tense smiles that let the crew know it was time to move on from that line of questioning.

Kourtney Takes Another Dig at Kris on 'The Kardashians'