It's been a few weeks since Gypsy Rose Blanchard made an appearance in the reality TV show, The Kardashians. The child abuse survivor met up with Kim Kardashian to talk about her experience with abuse and wanting to make a change. Since the meetup, Blanchard has expressed gratitude for spending time with her.

Blanchard shared a photo on Instagram, featuring her and Kardashian from that meetup. In the caption, it said that she was grateful that she was given a platform to voice her concerns and that she hoped that she could make a "meaningful change" in the U.S. justice system.

"Still in awe over my conversation with @kimkardashian about post-prison re-entry and our hope for the future of prison reform. I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to voice my concerns and those of so many others on a platform like @kardashianshulu. It’s my goal to become more involved in the fight for prison reform and I can’t wait to see what comes next. It’s time to push for meaningful change in our justice system, and I’m so proud to become a part of the movement."

What Happened Between Gypsy Rose and Kim Kardashian?

In Season 5, episode 8, titled 'This is My Most Important Job,' Kardashian met Gypsy at a hotel, and they conversed about what her life was like outside of prison after years behind bars. In the conversation, Kardashian believed that Blanchard could make actual changes due to her experience. At the same time, Blanchard thanked the reality TV star for wanting to talk to her since she noticed that people would not approach her since she's "too controversial." Kardashian agreed to meet up with Blanchard after she posted a tweet, thanking the influencer for giving a shoutout to the HBO documentary, Mommy Dead and Dearest and suggested that the two of them should join forces if they want to make a change. The influencer stated that she wanted to help Gypsy after she revealed that she wanted to get involved in reform work and that she could offer guidance and help her connect with people.

Blanchard expressed that she was grateful that she'd been given a second chance. She talked about what she could have done differently and some of the obstacles that had occurred due to her mother's interference. But at the same time, she had expressed that her love for her mother was really complicated and that there were times when she would miss her. Other than her appearance in The Kardashians, Blanchard is the star of her own reality TV show, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, available to stream on Prime Video. At the same time, the reality TV star announced that she's pregnant and the baby's due sometime next year.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

