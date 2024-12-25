The Kardashians star Kendall Jenner almost had a breakdown while decorating her home for Christmas. The Kar-Jenners are known to go all out during the holiday season — and 2024 is no different. However, the one thing that model Kendall Jenner can’t do without is her family’s collection of Christopher Radko Christmas ornaments. The ornaments have been part of momager Kris Jenner’s collection for over 29 years now. But when Kendall Jenner thought her mother had passed them off to another sister of hers, she was extremely upset.

Jenner shared the emotional story during a house tour for Architectural Digest and revealed that it was all a misunderstanding. In fact, the momager actually surprised Kendall Jenner and officially passed down the ornaments to her in 2024. During the video, Jenner shows the viewers some of her favorite ornaments from the collection which include vintage log cabins, Santas, and snowmen. The Jenner sisters even displayed the original vintage packaging of the ornaments beneath her Christmas tree.

During the house tour, Kendall Jenner shared that she wanted to incorporate a lot of vintage elements into her holiday decor. “Martha Stewart has been big on my mood boards this year,” added the reality TV star. Jenner revealed that she worked with designer Jeff Leatham to transform her home with fresh greenery and pinecones. Jenner also shared that her living room is her favorite place in the house during the festive season because it’s where she spends the most time with her loved ones.

Kendall Jenner’s Christmas Decorations Include a Lot of Hand-Me-Downs

The Radko Ornaments aren’t the only nostalgic elements of Kendall Jenner’s holiday decor. During the interview, the reality TV star shared that many of the decorations in her home were passed down from her mom. Jenner confessed that she liked displaying these sentimental pieces because they reminded her of her childhood. The model shared some of her favorite inherited items which included a classic Santa statue along with Christmas stockings that are identical to the ones her mom had in her childhood home.

Another standout is a custom dollhouse Kris gifted Kendall Jenner. The model explained that the dollhouse was inspired by one from her own childhood and was personalized with a miniature of her favorite things such as her dogs, saddles, and cowboy boots. Jenner also shared that in 2023, her mom got every family member a personalized doll house to remind them of their childhoods.

Architectural Digest last visited Kendall Jenner’s home for a feature in 2020. Since then, the reality star has made a lot of changes to her property. Jenner has transformed her art room into a movie theater where she claims she falls asleep all the time. She also showed off her brand-new TV room which features a couch that has illustrations of Jenner’s favorite things, once again, including her dog, Pyro.

All seasons of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu. The show has been renewed for a sixth season. A release date for that, however, has not yet been announced.

Your changes have been saved The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 Season 3 Season 4 Season 5 stream

rent

buy Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date April 14, 2022 Cast Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kendall Jenner , Kylie Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5 Story By kim kardashian Writers Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Streaming Service(s) Hulu , Dis Directors Ryan Seacrest Showrunner Ryan Seacrest Expand

Watch on Hulu