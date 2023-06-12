Khloé Kardashian's motherhood journey with her youngest child, a son she named Tatum, has been far from easy. On the latest episode of Hulu's The Kardashians the Good American founder reflected upon difficulties faced since giving birth to her second child last August. Recently, it was reported today that the newborn's name was changed amidst father Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal.

The Name Change Came Amidst a Rift Between the Former Couple

While Tatum now has his father's surname of Thompson, TMZ has reported that the 10-month-old's surname was initially Kardashian, which would have made him the only boy child heir of the Kardashian family dynasty. Furthermore, the child's first name was also changed, having originally been listed as "Baby" per a report from Page Six, noting that the name was used as a placeholder until Khloé decided upon Tatum.

The cause of the name change is most likely a result of a rift between the parents on account of Thompson's paternity scandal, as news broke last January that the NBA star fathered a child with Maralee Nichols while he and Kardashian were expecting the birth of Tristan via surrogate, and seemingly engaged to be married. Thompson said in a statement at the time that he took "full responsibility" for his actions, though looked "forward to amicably raising our son." How amicable the situation was in reality, however, is unclear.

News of the surrogacy did not break until July, at which point it was reported that the pair hadn't been in contact at all outside of co-parenting their first child, daughter True Thompson who is now five years old. Khloé's seeming initial resistance to have their son share his father's surname would only seem to suggest a rift further.

Khloé Struggled with Surrogacy

Khloé's journey with motherhood was only made more challenging still, opening up to her mother Kris Jenner about her experience on the latest episode of The Kardashians. She admitted that the months following Tatum's birth were difficult, saying, "The first couple of months are really wild. He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that's just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy." She later added, "You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is."

The star revealed that she had internalized feelings of guilt, confessing that she had found it more challenging to develop a bond with Tatum following the surrogacy, than she had with True. She said, "Compare it to True and him, it’s a different experience. The connection took days with True. With him, it's taking months and we still don’t have a complete bond."

Khloé added "I wish I wasn't so critical of myself, because I'm very kind to everyone else, I'm just not very kind to myself. But being a mom is truly one of, just the most magical experiences ever." Kris encouraged her daughter to be kinder to herself, calling her "the mother of the year." This follows Khloé's admittance of her struggles with surrogacy in the season's premiere, with Kardashian's honesty regarding her experience opening up an important conversation surrounding the realities of motherhood, and letting new mothers know that it's okay for the experience to not be like the fairytales of fiction.