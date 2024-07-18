The Big Picture Kim Kardashian worries that past trauma has made her too calm, potentially allowing others to take advantage of her.

Kim's therapist believes she may be desensitized from trauma, leading to her calm demeanor post-robbery.

The Paris Robbery in 2016 saw Kim Kardashian being robbed at gunpoint of millions in jewels, with suspects later arrested.

Kim Kardashian gives a mental health update eight years after she survived the Paris Robbery. The reality TV star was robbed at gunpoint in 2016 at The Hôtel de Pourtalès at 2:30 am, with a million dollars worth of jewels taken. During the latest episode of The Kardashians, she talked about her experience back then and how it's affecting her now, worrying that the trauma she's endured may have desensitized her. In the ninth episode of season 5, titled 'Second Chances,' Kim spoke to her sister, Khloe Kardashian, about her therapy session. Her therapist told her that Kim may have become "desensitized from trauma" and that her being calm wasn't healthy.

"You think calm is your superpower. I think you are so desensitized from trauma that you literally are frozen in fight or flight. So then she was like, 'One time in life something happened, and you remained calm, and that worked for you. So you will always choose calm.'"

Khloe then pointed out that her sister only started to be calm after the events of the 2016 robbery. Before that, she would be "bratty" and overreact if somebody touched her clothes. The only reason why Kim is "calm" now is because that's how she was able to stay alive during that traumatic event. Due to this, Kim became worried that she was "turning into a robot" and that her calmness would cause people to take advantage of her.

What Happened During the 2016 Paris Robbery?

"I mean, imagine you're like, gun to your head, getting tied up, dragged across a hotel room, and the guy, I remember him telling me, 'Just like, stay calm, and you'll live.' And I did that," Kim said. "[It] served me well at that time, and I think it saved my life," she pondered. "But I think I've let it get too calm to where people could take advantage of my calmness or I'm just turning into a full robot with like, no emotion."

In 2016, Kim Kardashian was in Paris for the Balmain Fashion Show. She and her former husband, Kanye West, stayed at The Hôtel de Pourtalès, also known as the "No Address Hotel." At 2:30 am, the social media influencer became a victim of armed robbery. According to Vanity Fair, a Paris police chief revealed thieves in Paris have resulted in "home-jacking," where robbers would target the rich, more specifically the elderly, at their residences as it was the quickest way to steal lots of money. Due to Kardashian's social media following and popularity, it was alleged that she may have been stalked.

In an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kim recalled the moments leading up to the robbery. She believes that a "group of guys" were following her during the entire trip. She revealed on Snapchat that she was back in the hotel, which created the perfect opportunity to strike. The concierge of the hotel was handcuffed and played the role of the translator between the two parties. Kardashian was worried about her life, thinking that she was about to die. It was reported that at least $10 million worth of jewelry was stolen, including a $4 million dollar ring. According to People, 17 suspects were arrested in 2017 and the police eventually found the mastermind of the heist.

The Kardashians is available to stream on Hulu.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Watch on Hulu