Season 6 of The Kardashians has had a lackluster start. The series has begun to drag, as it is over-saturated with filler scenes while the sisters continue to put up a facade of perfection. The focus on the family's business lives rather than their daily experiences has made the series feel like an extension of their social media presence. As the sisters continue to hide their reality, it calls into question why the family reality series even exists any longer.

Which is why Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloé Kardashian hitting the road in a special episode is exactly what the series needed. Getting the siblings out of their normal routine and into a new experience reinvigorated the season. The sisters refer to the episode as "Kim and Khloé Take India," in a throwback to the spin-off seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. The reference isn’t a passing one, considering the episode has more in common with the original family series, compared to the way The Kardashians has been running lately.

Kim and Khloé On the Road Reinvigorated 'The Kardashians'

Two sisters branching off to some destination like Miami or New York for spin-off seasons is a tradition that started with Keeping Up. Kim and Khloé continued the tradition on The Kardashians by labeling their trip to India as "Kim and Khloé Take India," aligning their visit with the tradition from the popular family series. The sisters interacting with local designers as they prepared for a lavish wedding, visiting a covered market, and chatting with their hosts about local customs and traditions got the sisters out of their usual rhythm, and thinking about more than their usual fare. Khloé reflecting on the charitable acts that accompanied the wedding tradition, and Kim joking about her transition after her Paris robbery from refusing to focus on materialist things while literally dripping in diamonds is exactly what this season of The Kardashians needed.

As the sisters reminded the viewers, they are also stopping in Italy on their world travels. It seems a safe bet that the next episode will be called "Kim and Khloé Take Italy," as they prepare to meet Andrea Bocelli. As the family's prima donna, Kourtney Kardashian is bound to be jealous, since she and Kim famously fought over the world-class singer performing at their weddings, the same way Kendall Jenner was furious about missing out on the meeting with a "longevity expert" earlier this season. But it seems the other sisters who aren't on the week-long trip with Kim and Khloé are being served valuable lessons about the rewards of participation.

The Other Siblings Need to Start Pulling Their Weight