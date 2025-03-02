In a family filled with five sisters, it’s no surprise there would be catfights over clothing! Even being as rich as the Kar-Jenner sisters, fighting over fashion just cannot be avoided. In The Kardashians Season 6, Episode 4, which aired on February 27, 2025, viewers got a peek at how Kim Kardashian made peace with her sister, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, after their infamous Dolce & Gabbana drama.

During their Dolce & Gabbana x SKIMS shoot, Kim brings up an incident from her and Kourtney’s childhood. She recounts an instance from sixth grade when she was in a new school. She had borrowed a pair of Levis jeans that had cow patches on them from the Poosh mogul to make a good impression. Kourtney, who was getting hair and makeup done in the adjacent room, chimed in and remarked that they used to call the vintage Levis jeans “the cow jeans.”

Kim went on to reveal that her older sister – who used to attend a completely different school – stormed into her classroom and demanded that she take them off. This incident marked the onset of the siblings’ love-hate relationship over sharing clothing. Moreover, Kim was forced to change into an outfit that she wasn’t enthused about. Kim spilled how she was mortified by the unprecedented wardrobe change as follows:

“And then [Kourtney] comes in with the lamest shorts and makes me change into them. I was so embarrassed, and I have never gotten over what happened to me in sixth grade.”

Kim and Kourtney's Dolce & Gabbana X SKIMS Collab