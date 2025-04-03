This week's episode proved that Kim Kardashian is well aware of the problem this season on The Kardashians. Khloé Kardashian's attempt to bring the whole family together once again turned into a thinly veiled production necessity that featured only Kim, Khloé, and their mother. Kim and Khloé being the only sisters who are willing to treat the family reality series as a full-time commitment has become a tired trope on the series, and the SKIMS founder knows it.

Kim made clear in this week's episode that she is well aware of the problem on The Kardashians. But it seems the busy entrepreneur has run out of carrots and sticks to force her family to continue filming the reality series that made them famous in the first place. Everyone's reluctance to film has caused Kim and Khloé to jump through hoops in order to create plausible storylines this season that allow them to keep their own private lives off the table in the same manner their siblings have insisted on for years. It is obvious that the family series needs to be reconfigured so that the cast's attitude changes dramatically, or the family gets better at hiding the fact that they do not want to film.

Camping Failed to Bring the Family Together on 'The Kardashians'

Image via Hulu

Khloé attempted to organize a family camping trip to Joshua Tree National Park, an idea she gleaned from younger sister Kendall Jenner. Intent on having their very own Troop Beverly Hills moment, Khloé wrangled her very own Troop Hidden Hills into agreeing to an RV trip. Except, once again, the "family" turned out to be Khloé, Kim, and their mom, Kris Jenner. Kris did, in classic form, abandon her daughters in the middle of the night to retreat to her fabulous mansion, so even her scenes were cut short.

Kendall was initially on board with the camping plan, but the chosen date intersected with her promotional "College Tour" for her tequila company, so even though the trip was slightly her idea, she was not present on the actual day. When Kim was discussing the trip, she casually observed that there was never even a chance that youngest sister Kylie Jenner would attend, since she is perhaps the worst offender when it comes to attendance at filming events. Kim went on to admit that she is well aware of the problem that the family reality series is facing. No one wants to film, and Kim knows it.

The Family Is Over Filming 'The Kardashians'