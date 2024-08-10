The Big Picture Mason Disick chooses to live with dad Scott, leaving mom Kourtney heartbroken.

Tensions are running high in the Kardashian clan once again! This time, there's a little disagreement between Kourtney Kardashian and her son Mason Disick. Turns out the eldest Disick child doesn’t want to live with his mom anymore and has chosen to move in with his dad, Scott Disick. In the middle of all this family drama, Kourtney Kardashian, according to an insider, has been left feeling "heartbroken" over her son’s decision.

During The Kardashians Season 5, the eldest Kardashian sibling headed to Australia for a vacation along with her husband, Travis Barker, and their blended family. Mason Disick, however, decided to sit the trip out. But it looks like that was just one part of the problem. An insider recently spoke to Life & Style and revealed that the Lemme founder is extremely upset over her strained relationship with her firstborn.

On the show, Kourtney Kardashian explained that Mason skipped the trip because he wanted to spend time with his dad. However, the source revealed that while Kardashian is giving her son space to work through his feelings, she blames her ex for everything that has transpired. The insider added that Scott Disick allows his children to “have all the sugar and junk food they want and watch what they want. He buys them anything they ask for. It’s no surprise they all love going to his house.”

Mason Disick Wants To Be Away From The Reality TV Drama

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick welcomed their first son, Mason Disick, to Keeping Up with the Kardashians Season 4, Episode 11. Since he was a newborn, Mason Disick has been in the limelight and has appeared in several episodes of his family’s reality show. However, when the show moved to Hulu and was rebranded to The Kardashians, the eldest Disick chose to take a step back.

He also wasn’t a part of the episodes of the show featuring Kardashian and Barker’s wedding, despite having been there for the nuptials. A source revealed to OK Magazine that Mason Disick would rather spend time at his father’s place in L.A. than be in the spotlight. At the same time, he was also not featured on his parents’ Instagram accounts until very recently, when Scott Disick posted a photo of the two of them with the caption, “Best friend 4 life.”

The insider also shared that Kardashian and Barker’s marriage has taken a toll on the Disick kids, who were hoping that their parents would eventually get back together. So naturally, it’s taking them some time to understand why that can’t happen. The insider concluded saying that Kourtney Kardashian is doing her best to accept that Mason Disicck is a teenage boy who needs his dad right now. But dealing with this rift has not been easy for her.

The Kardashians Season 5 finale aired on July 25, 2024. All episodes of The Kardashians are available to stream on Hulu. While the show has been renewed for Season 6, a release date has not been announced yet.

