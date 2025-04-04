It’s been over a decade since Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble went public with their relationship. Initially, it may have seemed like a rebound – after all, the two met in 2014, just a few months before Kris’ divorce from Caitlyn Jenner was finalized, and they have a 25-year age gap. Corey has often faced accusations of being with the matriarch for money and a career boost, but he’s remained loyal, even when her family was skeptical. And that’s not the only sign Kris and Corey’s relationship is still going strong – just look at their dynamic on The Kardashians.

During a recent episode, the pair enjoyed a wine and charcuterie night and shared a sweet moment that gave fans a glimpse into their relationship. When Kris, 69, surprised Corey, 44, by wearing a wig, he responded with reassuring compliments, reminding her that she doesn’t always need to get glammed up like she does for Instagram. "You look beautiful, but I like you the way you are," Corey said. "Your natural beauty is better than your made-up beauty sometimes — a lot of times." This isn’t the only evidence that Corey and Kris’ connection runs deeper than some might think. Maybe the gold digger accusations against Corey aren’t true after all. At the very least, he has us convinced in the current season – though it’s still unclear if Kris’ kids have changed their minds.

Corey and Kris Are Showing a Side They Never Have Before

There’s no denying that Kris looks good, especially considering she’s nearing 70. But questions have been raised about whether Corey is genuinely attracted to Kris or if he’d prefer to be with one of her kids, who are about the same age as him. In fact, Kris’ eldest daughter, Kourtney, is a year older than Corey at 45. Kim is 44, just a few months apart from Corey, while Khloé is 40, and Rob is 37. Fans often forget that despite Corey’s gray hairs, he’s actually much closer in age to Kris’ kids, which has fueled some doubts about their relationship.