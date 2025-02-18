The Kardashians momager Kris Jenner is throwing it back to the 2000s to wish heiress Paris Hilton a happy birthday. The Simple Life star turned 44 on February 17, 2025, and Kris was one of the many people who took to social media to celebrate the happy occasion. Kris referred to herself as Paris’s “auntie” and expressed how proud she was of all her achievements.

Kris’s Instagram post was a carousel of nostalgic photos of herself with Paris from different social events they have attended over the years. Many of the pictures also feature Paris’s sister Nicky Hilton. Paris and Nicky’s mom, Kathy Hilton along with her close friend, Faye Resnick also made it to Kris’s collection of throwback posts. This just goes to show the deep-rooted friendship between the Hiltons and the Kardashian clan. The post also includes pictures from Paris and Kim Kardashian’s early days as socialites.

In the caption, Kris wrote: “You radiate beauty inside and out, and you are such an inspiration to everyone around you.” The momager praised Paris for being an amazing businesswoman and added that she admired her ability to balance her career with motherhood. Shortly after Kris posted the wish, Paris commented on the post and expressed her love for the reality mom. Not just that, Nicky also took to the comments to react to all their old memories and added three birthday cake emojis.

Khloé Kardashian Spills the Beans on Kris Jenner’s Relationship With Corey Gamble

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Khloe Kardashian talked about her mother’s long-term relationship with Corey Gamble. Kris and Corey began dating in 2014 and have been with each other since then. The couple celebrated their 10th anniversary in August 2024. Now, while Kris has not explicitly shared any marriage plans, Khloe seems to think the idea is not entirely off the table. In her exact words: “Nothing like a 70-year-old bride.” The Good American entrepreneur confessed that she doesn’t know if her mom will ever be wearing a white wedding dress again.

However, if she does decide to walk down the aisle for a third time, Khloe admitted that she would take the lead in the Bachelorette party planning. According to Khloe, her mom and her friends are “much cooler” than her. The reality star admitted that if she wants to go out to a cool restaurant, her mom is the first person she goes to for ideas. Khloe joked that if a Bachelorette party were to happen, the pressure to make the event memorable would be extremely high.

On a more serious note, Khloe revealed that the Kardashian family momager is more focused on her career than anything else. During The Kardashians Season 6 premiere, which aired on February 6, 2025, Kris revealed that she was going to scale back her work. However, that doesn’t mean she’s retiring anytime soon. Khloe confirmed that her mom “will always have a little something under her seat” but added that she needs to learn how to take time off. The Kardashians Season 6 is currently airing every Thursday on Hulu. Previous episodes of the show are available to stream on the same platform.