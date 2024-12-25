The Kardashians is currently suffering from low ratings, and with reports that Kris Jenner is worried about the show’s future, it wouldn’t be surprising if the younger generation starts making more frequent appearances to help boost ratings. Many of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ kids are beginning to launch their own careers, too, like North West with rapping and True Thompson with modelling.

Despite keeping her first pregnancy a secret until her daughter’s birth, Kylie occasionally featured her kids on The Kardashians, as she did its predecessor Keeping Up with the Kardashians. But if Kylie was to feature her kids more on the family’s reality show than she already does, it would make her an even bigger hypocrite. The reality star has been honest about the consequences being in the spotlight since a young age has had on her. She’s historically said she wants to protect her kids from the same dangers. But every TV appearance Kylie has allowed featuring her kid is her going back on her word.

Kylie Jenner Says Fame Hurt Her Self-Confidence

Kylie’s oldest child, daughter Stormi, is nearly the age she was when she appearance on reality TV for the first time. But Stormi has already made her debut, despite Kylie recalling the harms that being put under the public microscope had on her growing up.

"People have been talking about my looks since I was 13. It just gets exhausting,” the makeup mogul said on The Kardashians earlier this year.

For Stormi, they’ve been talking about her looks like she was born, even speculating about her paternity shortly after her birth. Over the years, Kylie has become known for altering her appearance. While she’s suspected of doing a lot to her looks, she’s only admitted to a boob job and lip injections, both of which says she now regrets. Kylie said her perspective on having work done changed when she became a mother to a daughter. But given how Kylie admits fame at a young age affected her self-confidence, she may have never gone under the knife if not for her exposure to reality TV. Kylie says she doesn’t want Stormi to make the same choices. Yet every time she puts her kids in the limelight, they become more susceptible to the same criticism that caused damage to Kylie.

The Beauty Founder Says She Wants to Protect Her Kids

Kylie has said on numerous occasions she wants to protect her kids from public exposure, but she’s not doing as much as she could. “She’s innocent... It’s my responsibility to protect her,” she said, referring to her daughter earlier this year.

To fully protect her kids from the same harm she faced, Kylie would need to remove them from reality TV altogether. And social media and ad campaigns, too. Really anything that would put them in the public eye. Given the fame of the Kardashians, that may be impossible without going off the grid like Rob Kardashian, which also means sacrificing many career and financial opportunities.

For Kylie, she may see herself as striking a balance between exposing her kids too much publicly, but also helping them build a public brand. She’s definitely not putting them in the spotlight as much as some of her sisters do, like Kim Kardashians. She’s been accused of monetizing her kids on social media and T.V. and is clearly building her kids’ career, like North’s recent album announcement. It’s hard to know what would be in Stormi and Aire's best interest in the long run. But Kylie knows first-hand the harm of being on reality TV from a young age, so she should do what she wishes the adults around her had done to protect her more during her childhood.

