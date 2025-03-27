Editor's Note: Spoilers ahead for The Kardashians, Season 6

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney Kardashian got her siblings' posse of children together to bond with their grandmother, Kris Jenner. As the family built up their relationships in their unique way, by filming each moment, the entertainment industry's favorite momager referred to her brood of grandchildren as a bunch of "Kardashians." One of her quick-witted grandsons was quick to point out that, technically, the number of Kardashians present was quite small.

Kourtney's three children with Scott Disick carry his last name, and her newest child with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker carries his father's name as well. Kylie Jenner's children with rap artist Travis Scott bear his surname, which is Webster. Kim Kardashian's children with Kanye West all share their father's name, as do Khloé Kardashian's two children with Tristan Thompson. In fact, when it comes down to it, there is only one "Kardashian" grandchild who is set to inherit the family legacy.

One Grandchild Will Reign Supreme on 'The Kardashians'

Image via Robert Kardashian/Instagram

The one grandchild who will carry on the Kardashian name is Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream Kardashian. Ironically, her father quit filming with his famous family many years ago, yet his daughter is the one Kardashian grandchild set to carry on the family legacy. And therefore, to one day inherit the eponymous family reality series, if she wants to follow in the footsteps of her famous aunts.

Rob has been open to being featured on the family series through phone calls on occasion in recent years. It would be interesting to see if his daughter showed an earnest interest in filming, if Rob would be willing to make a long-called-for return to the public eye. One thing that Rob has become known for in his absence from filming with his sisters is his commitment to being a present father. Dream has been consistently featured on The Kardashians even in Rob's absence, since she is often in the company of her aunt Khloé Kardashian and her cousins True and Tatum.

Both Rob and Dream's mother, Angela White (formerly known as Blac Chyna), have a history of entertaining on reality TV, and all the Kardashian grandchildren seem filled with the brash and sassy spirit of their forebears, so it's almost guaranteed that Dream will have more than enough personality to carry on the family's reality TV legacy. If she does show an interest in the future, Dream's "lovey," Kris is certain to request her standard 10% fee.

Does 'The Kardashians' Have a Future Generation on Its Hands?