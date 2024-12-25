The Kardashians is set to debut its sixth season in 2025, but the declining ratings for have reportedly got Kris Jenner worried. The matriarch is looking for ways to spice up the show and draw in viewership, with reports claiming she’s looking to bring in Kylie Jenner’s ex Travis Scott or her current boyfriend Timothée Chalamet as guest stars. While this remains speculation, for now, it’s clear The Kardashians needs to do something to shake things up if it wants to improve ratings and secure its place in the reality televsion space.

One interesting way to draw attention to the show would be to focus more on the younger generation. With the exception of Kendall, all the Kardashian-Jenner siblings have kids of their own, with some already forging their own paths in Hollywood, like Dream Kardashian and True Thompson’s modeling career. North West seems to be following in her father’s footsteps. As the eldest of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North was born into immediate stardom. And she’s clearly using it to her advantage, making her acting debut in The Lion King musical as well as promising fans a debut album. While it would make sense to feature her more on The Kardashians, both to boost views and help promote her burgeoning career, it wouldn’t necessarily be a good thing. Much of North’s life is already in the spotlight, and it would only be more so if she was featured on the show, which in the long term, could be of harm to the pre-teen.

The Attention Could Hurt North West

It may be hard to believe, but North is already the same age her aunts Kendall and Kylie Jenner were when their family’s show Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted, and they became regular faces on TVdespite their young ages. The fame from KUWTK arguably helped launched Kendall and Kylie’s careers – as a high fashion mode land makeup mogul, respectively – but it wasn’t without its consequences. Both celebs have been honest about the impact being thrust into the limelight at such a young age had on them.

Kylie, for example, has admitted that public scrutiny over her looks pushed her to go under the knife. Know, the Kylie Cosmetics founder is not only known for her over-filled lips but other enhancements. She’s only admitted to lip fillers and breast implants, but Kylie confessed she regrets changing her body now that she’s a mom.

The Kardashian-Jenners would be repeating history by featuring North or any of her sibling and cousins more heavily on the family’s show. It’s true that it may boost viewership, not only because it makes for more interesting storylines, but because the younger generation is more relatable to Gen Alphas and Gen Z compared to the older sisters and their relatability to millennials. Kylie and Kendall know the dangers of fame and youth – it’s likely why Kylie doesn’t feature her kids as much on The Kardashians as her other sisters do with theirs. They should advocate for their nieces and nephews before the family makes the show more about the younger generation.

Young Kids Shouldn’t Be On Reality TV

North West has already been featured on The Kardashians and its predecessor KUWTK, as have most of her siblings and cousins. They may not be in every episode, but they’re clearly impacted by filming. Kourtney Kardashian’s kids have been vocal about not wanting to always be on camera, though sometimes things keep rolling despite the children’s insistence on privacy.

This begs the question of whether kids should be on reality T.V. to begin with. They don’t have the capacity to consent to sharing certain personal things, and filming is a form of working. Even if they’re being compensated, and the money is being put away for them, that doesn’t mean kids should have to give up their childhood to expose it on TV. The same could be argued about social media, like with vloggers and influencers. Even Kim Kardashian has been accused of monetizing her kids on social media, and she’s technically doing the same every time they’re on T.V. While seeing more of North and the other Kardashian kiddos would make for interesting content, it should make us worried for their well-being, as kids don’t belong in front of the camera.

