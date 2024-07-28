The Big Picture Scott Disick supports son Mason's decision to stay home, creating tension with Kourtney Kardashian.

Travis Barker allegedly felt threatened by Scott Disick's presence on family holidays.

Disick felt isolated as Kourtney Kardashian's relationship with Barker was showcased in the rebranded show, leading to his temporary absence.

Tensions are always looming in the Kardashian clan, but this time around, they’re between Kourtney Kardashian and her firstborn, Mason Disick. With an alleged mother-son rift, you’d best believe that Scott Disick would have something to say about it. And the reality TV dad is taking his son’s side!

DailyMail exclusively reported that a source close to the family has shed light on Disick’s true thoughts on the estrangement between his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and their eldest son. The rift allegedly has to do with the Poosh mogul’s refusal to holiday with her ex anymore. The mother of four was deeply heartbroken when Mason snubbed a family trip to Australia with the rest of his siblings and her now-husband, Travis Barker. Instead, the eldest Disick chose to remain home with his father.

The insider further revealed that Scott Disick knew his son didn’t want to go on vacation because of Barker. Disick and Kardashian used to vacation together with their kids in the past, serving up a united front even when they had broken up. So naturally, it can be challenging for a kid to adjust to these new dynamic changes. The source also believes that the eldest Kardashian’s nuptials have created a rift in the co-parenting dynamic that the former couple used to share. In their exact words:

”Mason is a classic example of this. He lives with his dad, and Scott would gladly let any of his children live with him. It is a much more stable environment.”

Travis Barker Reportedly Felt Threatened By Scott Disick

Scott Disick allegedly believes that Barker shouldn’t have an issue with him hopping along on holidays if he were secure in his marriage. A source previously revealed to DailyMail exclusively that the Blink-182 drummer was evidently threatened by Disick’s long-standing relationship with his wife and her family. The insider revealed that Barker constantly engaged in PDA with Kardashian just to make Lord Disick uncomfortable.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s journey has been documented since the beginning of time on Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Though they shared a tumultuous relationship, a couple of breakups, rehab visits, and three kids later, Disick has grown to be an honorary member of the Kardashian clan. The pair finally called it quits in 2015 but continued to co-parent their three kids together, and Disick remained a regular on the show.

Things took a turn when the show moved to Hulu and was rebranded to The Kardashians. After this, Kourtney Kardashian and Barker’s relationship was portrayed in full-blown heat. The transition resulted in Disick feeling isolated and he eventually took a step back during The Kardashians Season 2. This was also partly to not appear as the villain in his ex’s fairytale romance, as revealed by the same insider. However, Disick eventually returned for Season 3 after striking up a deal with Momager Kris Jenner.

The Kardashians Season 5 Finale aired on July 25, 2024. All previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

