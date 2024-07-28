The Big Picture Scott Disick admits neglecting his health in the past, facing consequences.

Horvath test reveals Disick's age as 41, reflecting past unhealthy lifestyle.

Disick shows his transformation in weight loss, improving his health in new season.

Scott Disick is finally opening up about his questionable lifestyle! In the season finale of The Kardashians Season 5, the reality star spills the beans on all his problematic recreational activities that have left lasting impacts on his health. The father of three had a moment of self-realization as he reflected on how he neglected to take care of himself.

The Season finale of The Kardashians Season 5 took quite the medical route! Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, and Disick underwent a Horvath test, which analyses a person’s age according to their health, different from their biological age. While the Kardashian women were all determined to be significantly younger than their actual age, Disick’s test determined that he’s 41 — which also happens to be his calendar age. Dr Matt Dawson, CEO of Trudiagnositic, who conducted the test, remarked that it’s an indication that Disick was probably not the best at taking care of his health in the past as he is now.

The result led Disick — with input from Khloé Kardashian — to respond and accept that there were a good number of years when he was not living the healthiest life. The duo further went on to reveal in their signature manner of light banter that Scott Disick was very engrossed in heavy drugs, alcohol, and strippers for almost a good 10-15 years of his life. Although Disick thought the result would be much worse, he described his past as: “Fifteen years of really beating myself down.”

Scott Disick Had a Transformation During The Kardashians Season 5 Premiere

Close

The father of three has definitely been trying to get his act together, as was evident in the premiere of The Kardashians Season 5. Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian were evidently all praises for Lord Disick’s weight loss, considering he was in pretty bad shape the previous season.

Scott Disick opened up in The Kardashians Season 4 Episode 3 about severe back pain, caused by a frightening accident where he ended up flipping his Lamborghini SUV. This incident led him to pack on a few pounds, leaving Kardashian clan concerned about his health. Cut to more recently when Momager Kris Jenner was especially impressed with his transformation. In a confessional, Jenner shared: “Scott looks great. And I know that he's really struggled the last year or so.”

The episode also revealed a sneak peek into the Flip It Like Disick star’s fridge as Khloé Kardashian opened it to check it out — being the storage queen that she is. The fridge contained a plethora of healthy food like fruit and almond milk. But eagle-eyed viewers also spotted Mounjaro, the weight loss drug, leading to more speculations Disick’s health journey.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

The Kardashians Season 5 Finale aired on July 25, 2024. All previous seasons are available to stream on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu