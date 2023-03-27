At this point in the game, the Kardashians are fully aware of what people are looking for when they sit down to binge their stories on TV. After all, The Kardashians is not the first reality series to chronicle their everyday lives and drama. That’s why the trailer for Season 3 has the most famous sisters in the world talking directly to the camera and addressing what the new batch of episodes will handle.

In the trailer, Kim starts out by saying that “everyone has their own truth of how they think something happened,” which already suggests we’ll get a good taste of conflicting storylines and drama coming from the billionaire family. Khloé Kardashian goes a bit more straight to the point and states she wishes she could say this was going to be a “mild and relaxing” season, but we all know it’s never that way when we have Kardashians in the room.

The Kardashians: A Legacy In The Making... Again

The upcoming episodes will stress that the family’s balance is shifted, especially because motherhood and co-parenting came to change the dynamics between the members of the Kardashian clan. At the same time, the younger generation of Kardashians is still growing up, and they’re now having to face some of the responsibilities of carrying the legacy of their name and honoring the ones that came before them. Should they watch old episodes from Keeping Up with the Kardashians for guidance?

Image via Hulu

The Kardashians Season 3 Will Keep Doing What It Does Best

The Kardashians is a follow-up reality series to Keeping Up with the Kardashians. If the Hulu series follows the tendency of the original show, we could be looking at a lot more seasons to come, and the family certainly wouldn’t lack material for future episodes. The series’ success hails not only from the drama that is highlighted in every episode, but also because it is a fun combination of seeing otherworldly scenarios like people running billion-dollar companies with absolutely ordinary events like a mother dropping her kid at school, and also because we get to hear from the Kardashians themselves what they think of what is written about them on the tabloids.

Later this year, we’ll also get to witness a Kardashian family reunion when Kim Kardashian West and her kids North West and Saint West all lend their voices to adorable characters in PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, which is set to premiere this October. Both Kim’s children are making their voice acting debut with the animated kids’ movie.

Hulu premieres Season 3 of The Kardashians on May 25.

You can watch the trailer below:

Check out the official synopsis here: