The Big Picture The fourth season of The Kardashians is set to premiere on Hulu on September 28.

The teaser promises "more fun" and "more family," highlighting the sisters' successes and their support for each other during tough times.

The move to Hulu marked a new chapter for the famous family in 2022 after twenty seasons on E!, as they continue to open up their lives on camera.

Yes, the United Kingdom may have King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales, but here in the good ol’ US of A, we have our very own Royal Family, and they’re back for another season of hard-hitting reality TV. That’s right, the fourth season of The Kardashians is well on its way with the premiere set to hit Hulu on September 28. Dropping the announcement is the queen herself, Kim Kardashian, in a clip that shows audiences what they can expect from the gang this time around.

Salads are being shaken and sisterly love is in the air as the fashion icons and entrepreneurs open up their lives for the cameras. The teaser promises “more fun” and “more family” with the tightest group of relatives there is, celebrating their successes and — possibly more importantly — standing by one another during the tough times. From who we can spot in the teaser, it appears as though sisters, Kourtney, Khloé, and Kim Kardashian are returning along with their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner. In the past, Kourtney Kardashian voiced her mixed feelings about filming more seasons, but it looks like — for now — she and her new hubby, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, will be PDA-ing it up for the camera. And then, there’s of course family matriarch Kris Jenner and her long-term partner, Corey Gamble.

The teaser gave viewers plenty of peeks at the family but didn’t fully flesh out what audiences can expect from the latest installment of the hit reality show. In the third season, fans watched Kim Kardashian’s heartache unfold after her whirlwind courtship with Pete Davidson came to an end as well as her turbulent relationship with her ex-husband and father of her children, Kanye West. The previous season was an especially lovey-dovey one for newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Barker and, as the former recently announced her pregnancy at a Blink-182 show, we may see that big announcement unfold in Season 4. And then, there’s of course the multitude of businesses that the sisters are balancing and Khloé Kardashian’s ongoing struggle with her ex, Tristan Thompson.

Image via Hulu

RELATED: Kim Kardashian Reacts to Sister Kourtney Kardashian's Surprise Pregnancy Announcement

Making the Jump to Hulu

For 20 Seasons, E! was the original home of the flagship show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. In 2021, the family decided they no longer wanted to live in front of the cameras and chose not to renew their contract with the network. Shortly thereafter, it was announced that the Kardashian-Jenner household would be relocating to Hulu where they rebranded as The Kardashians with the first season premiering in April 2022.

You can check out the teaser for Season 4 of The Kardashians below and catch the family drama when it returns to Hulu on September 28.