The Big Picture The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning for another drama-filled season of their reality show on Hulu, with more fun, family bonds, and drama to expect.

Season 3 showcased feuds between Kim and Kourtney, Khloé's parental struggles, Kim's issue with Kanye's online remarks, and the insecurities faced by Khloé and Kylie.

The upcoming season promises to provide access to the personal lives of Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie, showcasing second chances, new beginnings, and the importance of family.

The Kardashian clan has been almost everyone's guilty pleasure since Keeping Up with the Kardashians debuted on E! cable network in October 2007. Along with the rest of the gang, the women (and men) of the Kardashian-Jenner family have been a huge part of the reality TV landscape for over 25 years, whether for good or bad reasons. And now that the third season of The Kardashians has already concluded just last month, another season is already on the way to bring the family back to our TV screens for another season full of potential feuds, revelations, and reconciliations.

What Happened in Season 3?

Image via Hulu

Since taking their television reign to Hulu in 2022, the famous family has — by all means — broken the internet with moments from the show that demand discussion and, for the most part, are meme-worthy. The third season is no different. For starters, as viewers of the show already know, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian just can't seem to survive a day without feuding, and Season 3 showed the two fighting over an apparently stolen "wedding country." Kourtney told Kim on the show: “You stole my f-cking wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favorite male singer of all time."

Season 3 of The Kardashians also featured Khloé Kardashian's parental struggles and Kim's problem with Kanye West's hateful online remarks against her. The season also highlighted the Khloé and Tristan Thompson drama and Kris Jenner's previous comments about her daughters' appearances, which culminated in deep insecurities for Khloé and Kylie Jenner. Now that the family will be returning for possibly another bombshell season, what can viewers expect from Season 4?

What to Expect From Season 4?

Image via Hulu

Set to hit Hulu on September 28, the 10-episode series is shaping up to be another drama-filled season. In the trailer, Kim teased that they are back and "better than ever." Though the clip did not give anything away about what viewers can expect from the newest season of the reality show, it did hint at "more fun" and "more family" bonds among the stars — and "so much more [drama]." Khloé, on the other hand, suggests that we're not getting away from them anytime soon. Fans can probably expect more Tristan drama, Kourtney chronicling her pregnancy with Travis Barker, and there's always room for more tears over Kanye's antics. The official synopsis for The Kardashians Season 4 reads as follows: