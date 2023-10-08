The Big Picture Executive producer Ben Winston shuts down hopes of seeing Timothée Chalamet on The Kardashians, saying there's no chance.

Hope for a glimpse of Timothée Chalamet on The Kardashians may have been dashed thanks to executive producer Ben Winston. Speaking with Variety, Winston was asked about whether fans would see Kylie Jenner's new love affair. "No," he said. And when pressed about whether they're film something down the road together, he said "No comment."

According to Winston, anything he says will be used against him on the topic, which is why he continues to stand by his no comment stance on both of the youngest Jenner girls. “Nothing I can say can bring me good things on that. If I say I hope to, then suddenly that’s a headline, and suddenly I don’t get any access. I can’t win on that,” he explained. “So I can just say that we haven’t filmed anything.”

Kendall Jenner is currently dating Bad Bunny and Winston said that there has been nothing filmed for that either. "No, we haven't filmed that," he said. While Kendall and Bad Bunny haven't been as public as Kylie and Chalamet, it is still interesting that the show will not feature the Dune: Part Two and Wonka actor. Especially since the two were photographed kissing each other as recent as the U.S. Open in New York City, where Chalamet is from. Fans can maybe hope for a FaceTime or a text but don't get your hopes up too much for the star.

Some Kar-Jenners Refuse to Show Their Reality

One of the reasons that fans speculate Kourtney Kardashian is so mad at Kim Kardashian and their mother Kris Jenner stems from how her life and relationship to Scott Disick was on display at its worse for audiences.This is speculation, but it does feed into what is happening with Kendall and Kylie with their new relationships.

Sure Chalamet and Bad Bunny have their own teams and PR, but it does still seem interesting who on the Kardashian side of things can keep their relationships hidden and private and who has to air their business for the world to look at. Winston doesn't want to comment on the future of Kylie and Kendall's love lives making it onto the show, but it does seem like only a matter of time before fans will want to see both Bad Bunny and Chalamet make their debuts on The Kardashians.