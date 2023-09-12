The Big Picture The Season 4 trailer for The Kardashians reveals a long-standing fight between sisters Kim and Kourtney over a fashion collaboration, which has caused tension between them and their family.

The conflict arose from Kim using the same vintage Dolce & Gabbana looks for her runway show that Kourtney had used for her wedding a year earlier, leading Kourtney to accuse Kim of capitalizing on her special day.

The trailer hints at the ongoing battle between the two sisters and raises questions about whether they will be able to resolve their issues while Kourtney prioritizes her pregnancy or if the show will continue to exploit their conflict for ratings.

The fight between the famous sisters doesn't seem to be ending any time soon as the Season 4 trailer for The Kardashians shows the wedding look debacle may be over, but there's more to bicker about. Back in Season 3, Kim Kardashian collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on a runway show as their Creative Director. She pulled from inspiration from the fashion house's 90s archive. The only problem is that her sister alleges it wasn't her vision. A year prior to the runway show, Kourtney Kardashian was wed drummer of Blink-182 Travis Barker in Italy. The wedding featured looks from the same time period, and she went as far as to dress many of her family members in classic Dolce & Gabbana look while collaborating with them herself.

Kourtney has accused Kim of capitalizing on her wedding for a business opportunity, leaving Kim confused. This is part of a long history of conflicts between the sisters when it comes to mixing business with their family and yet still, throughout the show, that is what has consistently happened and brought upon more issues for them.

What we see in the Season 4 trailer is yet another heated battle between the two. "You're just a witch and I hate you," Kourtney cries at Kim through the phone. Who knows what triggered the latest fallout. But with Kourtney pregnant with her fourth child, it would seem to be the perfect opportunity to mend fences for the typical close-knit family.

More Family and Relationship Drama

Image Via E!

Khloe's never-ending saga with Tristan Thompson is also on display. While Khloe is adamant that she's single, TT is never far behind as they co-parent their two children. But Kourtney tells TT in the trailer that he doesn't deserve Khloe. The Good American founder has been insistent that she's done with TT before, but they've always circled back to one another. Check out the trailer below to see what else to expect in the upcoming season, slated to premiere on Hulu on September 28.