Things are about to get bigger, bolder, and busier in Season 5 of The Kardashians. A chiller and somewhat less explosive continuation of their previous reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the Hulu series features Hollywood’s most talked-about reality TV family: Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, their half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother Kris Jenner.

Taking audiences not long after Season 4, The Kardashians Season 5 catches up with Kim’s acting journey, Kourtney’s pregnancy, and the ongoing drama fueled by Kris’ momager tendencies. But things get really serious when some family members reveal unexpected health issues, bringing shock and grief to the Kardashians. Knowing what the family has been through over the past decade, nothing is too scary for the Kardashians.

Check out everything we know so far about The Kardashians Season 5.

Watch the Trailer for 'The Kardashians' Season 5

There's no sign of slowing down in Season 5 of The Kardashians. Although the sisters previously made a commitment to themselves to take things easy and just live in the moment, it seems the girls are practically everywhere. From Kendall and Kylie's jet setting to Fashion Week to Kim making a mark in the acting world, if anything, the Kardashians are working harder than ever before.

As Kourtney and her husband Travis approach their due date, Khloé decides it's best to stay at home to accompany her sister while the rest of her family is out of the country. But as the Kardashian-Barker couple are nearing the end of their pregnancy, Kourtney must undergo emergency fetal surgery, which proves to be even more high-risk than expected. Although Kourtney already has her plate cut out for her, that’s not stopping her from snooping into Khloé‘s love life, urging her sister to go out more and enjoy her single status. Separated from an on-off again relationship with Tristan Thompson, Khloé currently spends most of her time with her children True and Tatum.

Meanwhile, Kardashian matriarch Kris has some unexpected news of her own. The trailer reveals that doctors found a cyst and a small tumor in Kris, much to her family’s shock. While the Kardashians grapple with this news, knowing how headstrong Kris is, she’s taking her road to recovery seriously. As for Kim, her career is taking her places. From her first major television role in American Horror Story: Delicate to her stint in law school, all while running her business SKIMS, Kim is constantly going back and forth to different meetings. However, when it comes to her family life, it seems Kim has a rift with Khloé, as seen by Kim calling Khloé “unbearable these days."

While Kendall has yet to share much about what’s going on in her life apart from Fashion Week, she reveals that she’s still learning how to cope with her anxiety. She shyly admits that it’s the one thing she talks about repeatedly. However, she assures everyone that still knows how to live her life.

When Is 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Coming Out?

The Kardashians Season 5 officially premieres May 23, 2024, on Hulu.

Who Is in the Cast of 'The Kardashians' Season 5?

Taking center stage is Kim in The Kardashians. First bursting into the 2000s as a friend and stylist of Paris Hilton, her time in Keeping Up with the Kardashians propelled her and her family further into reality TV superstardom. Over the years, Kim has shown her different sides as a businesswoman, model, and actress. Having made the news for her former relationship with Ye, Kim recently made an appearance in Netflix’s The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady.

Joining Kim are her sisters Khloé and Kourtney. The founder of popular denim and fashion line Good American, Khloé caused a stir due to her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson. After years of cheating allegations, the two finally separated in 2021 and continue to maintain a co-parenting relationship for the sake of their children. Meanwhile, Kourtney, who previously was together with long-time boyfriend Scott Disick, tied the knot with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in 2022. Kourtney is also the mother of Mason, Penelope, and Reign, whom she had with Scott before they split in 2015.

As for the Jenners, Kendall and Kylie have been inseparable, just like the sisters they are. Kendall was seen together with NBA guard Devin Booker before eventually dating Grammy-winning musician Bad Bunny. However, as of December 2023, the two were reported to have called it quits. Kyle, on the other hand, has been busy gracing the film red carpets as she’s been romantically linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet. Kyle also has children of her own from her relationship with rapper Travis Scott, daughter Stormi, and son Aire.

Last but not least, the Kardashians would cease to exist without its head matriarch-slash-momager in charge. Hailing from humble beginnings, Kris would rise through the ranks from working as a flight attendant for American Airlines to one of the most cutthroat businesswomen in the industry. Whether it’s dealing with her daughters’ publicities to tending to their never-ending business endeavors, it’s hard to deny Kris’ motherly controlling presence in the family. At the moment, she’s dating Corey Gamble.

What Is 'The Kardashians' Season 5 About?

The Kardashians Season 5 picks up shortly after the events of Season 4. Last season, Kim was just getting started with her acting career, landing a main role in American Horror Story, which kept her in New York City and away from her kids. Even though the long hours were tough, she didn’t let her feelings interfere with her work. Meanwhile, Khloé and Kris tagged along with Kourtney and Travis on tour to watch Blink-182 live, despite not knowing most of their songs. While Kris and Khloé were loving the rockstar life, Kourtney was getting fed up with them following her and her husband around.

Tired of being controlled by her family, Kourtney broke out of her mold and decided to do things her way. She announced her pregnancy during Blink-182’s Los Angeles concert, which she didn’t invite her family to. Kourtney explained that it wasn’t about her family, but about her and Travis, so she didn’t feel the need to include them. As one thing finally led to another, Kourtney pushed Kris to go to therapy to discuss her controlling nature, only for Kris to remove herself from the entire ordeal.

In lighter news, the family’s favorite lord Scott made an appearance when the Kardashians (except Kourtney) gather around to celebrate his 40th birthday, Although Khloé can’t help but feel jealous that Scott turned 40 before her, she couldn’t wait to embrace the next few chapters of her life.

Who Is Making 'The Kardashians'?

The Kardashians is executive produced by Fulwell 73 partner Ben Winston together with Emma Conway and Elizabeth Jones. Serving as showrunner is Danielle King. Also joining the lineup of executive producers are Kris, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie.

Since the finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in June 2021, the family has chosen to take control of their story through their show The Kardashians. Although both shows share a similar premise, The Kardashians focus more on individual family members and are presented with a docu-series style. Notably, episodes of The Kardashians are released as close to real-time as possible, offering a more current portrayal of events, unlike KUWTK, which often features episodes that were outdated by the time they aired.