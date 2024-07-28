The Big Picture Kim Kardashian opens up about her fight-or-flight personality affecting her love life on The Kardashians Season 5 finale.

Therapy helped Kardashian realize her pushback against partners hindering her goals, possibly hinting at her ex, Pete Davidson.

The reality TV star still copes with trauma from the 2016 Paris robbery, learning to address it through therapy.

Kim Kardashian is spilling the tea on her love life in The Kardashians Season 5 finale episode, but it’s not quite clear which mystery man she was talking about. The whole point of her bringing this up was to make a point that her fight-or-flight-type personality affects her love life. Kardashian also opened up about all the things she’s learned about herself after seeking therapy upon being coaxed by her older sister, Kourtney Kardashian.

Therapy helped her draw a conclusion about her “fight-or-flight” personality and all that it brings, including its influence on romantic relationships. It’s quite clear that the reality TV star doesn’t appreciate it when a partner tells her she can’t do something after she sets her mind on it and truly believes they’d just be hindering her path toward accomplishing her goals. She further expressed her sentiments in the following words:

“I will bulldoze whatever is in my way because you’re not going to tell me to change my schedule.”

Now, could it be Pete Davidson? Particularly because the two reportedly broke up while citing busy schedules. It’s not clear, as the name of the ex was bleeped out on the episode. She further added that the ex would often complain that she would work too much and continually urge her to take time off. But Kim Kardashian was just not having it! She reflects that her refusal to comply could still have been the “beginning of the end.”

Kim Kardashian Still Has Lingering Trauma From the 2016 Paris Robbery

Apart from relationship revelations, another trauma that The Kardashians star unpacked at therapy was that she is still quite affected by her 2016 Paris robbery experience. Her calm demeanor is, in fact, a "trauma response" to the unfortunate event as it still looms above her all these years later.

According to the French Interior Ministry, on October 3, 2016, five men handcuffed the concierge in the reality TV star’s hotel room in Paris in a robbery attempt. They subsequently bound Kim Kardashian up and dumped her in a bathtub while they proceeded to steal her jewelry.

Kardashian noted in her confessional that staying calm was the best course of action during the scary incident, despite the fact that it led to her being more guarded. The mother of four also believes that though staying calm saved her life, it tends to have underlying adverse effects that might cause her to be taken advantage of. Therapy helped The Kardashians star recognize that she’s been using work as an excuse to run away from dealing with trauma from her past.

The Kardashians Season 5 finale recently aired on July 25, 2024. All previous seasons of the show are available to stream on Hulu.

