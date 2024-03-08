The Big Picture In Season 4, Kourtney clashed with her sisters, focusing on her family with Travis Barker.

Kim and Khloé grew closer, with Kourtney feeling frustrated and excluded.

Season 5 synopsis promises more drama as the family navigates sister dynamics and individual issues.

Season 4 of The Kardashians centered on Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Kim Kardashian fighting much of the season. The reality family dynasty is back for Season 5 on May 23 on Hulu. The last we saw of the family, they celebrated Scott Disick's 40th birthday, and Kourtney and Kim had barely sorted out their season-long fight, but banned together when Kourtney announced her pregnancy. So what is Season 5 going to bring us?

The Season 5 synopsis is as follows: "Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

The entire crew is returning for Season 5. But not everything is happy with the Kardashian crew and while Season 5 is exciting, there are still a lot of issues that the family has to work through. Especially where Kourtney is concerned.

It's Kourtney vs Everyone on 'The Kardashians'

The drama between Kim and Kourtney reached an all-time high, with Kourtney sharpening the divide between herself and her sisters as she focused on her growing blended family with Travis Barker. Kim and Khloé are closer than ever, which is a stark contrast from what viewers were used to seeing as historically, Kim was the outsider as she focused on her career.

Related 'The Kardashians' May Be Manufactured But It Still Reigns Over Reality TV Season Four of 'The Kardashians' lacks the "must see" quality of past seasons of 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians,' but remains a reality TV staple.

Kourtney's frustrations with her family grew throughout the season and extended beyond Kim. She asked her mom and Khloé to join her on tour with Blink-182 to see her husband play. Kris and Khloé made jokes about "vibing" during the show, not knowing anything about the music, and having trouble with the tour bus conditions. Eventually, it results in Kourtney complaining about her mother and sister. “This is why I don’t invite you guys to stuff because it’s not about you,” Kourtney said. “Everything becomes about everyone and the way they want to do it and all of their complaints.”

While the end of Season 4 seemed to resolve with Kourtney recognizing that her family will never change, it still doesn't bode well for Season 5. She said “I know that people in my family would benefit from therapy, but I’m letting go of trying to change other people and just accepting everyone for who they are.”

The Kardashians can be streamed on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu