The world-famous Kardashian family without a doubt changed the entire landscape of television back in the early noughties. Gone were the extreme lengths and extraordinary talents that would place someone in the limelight, with reality now the dominant force on our screens. Front and center of this movement were the titular family, with their series Keeping Up with the Kardashians running for 20 record-breaking seasons.

When it was first announced that the long-running Kardashian series would be canceled, it was inevitable that they would return to screens soon, such is the demand to indulge in their lavish and often enigmatic lifestyle. This return came in the form of The Kardashians, a series that would focus on sisters Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé Kardashian, their half-sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and their mother, Kris Jenner. In just two years, four seasons of ten episodes each have flown out of the gates and onto our screens, with it almost incomprehensible that a fifth is arriving so soon. Alas, it is, and fans can't wait, so here is a look at where you can stream The Kardashians Season 5.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

Image via Hulu

The Kardashians Season 5 officially premieres on May 23, 2024. This is also the date marked for the hotly-anticipated final season of the Paramount+ series Evil.

Is 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Premiering on TV?

Image via Hulu

For those who may be used to watching Keeping Up with the Kardashians on E!, it may come as a surprise to learn that The Kardashians is not avaiable on network TV. None of the four seasons to date have been, and nor will the upcoming fifth.

Is 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Streaming Online?

Image via Hulu

Yes! Just like Seasons 1-4, The Kardashians Season 5 will be exclusively available on Hulu, joining the great list of other reality shows available on the platform. May marks a fantastic month for Hulu, with an array of mouth-watering content available to watch on the streamer right now. Seasons 1-4 of The Kardashians is currently available for your viewing pleasure on Hulu.

Watch on Hulu

For those without a subscription who will need one to keep up with the Kardashians, Hulu is available for $7.99 per month on an ad-based plan or $17.99 per month on an ad-free plan. Alternatively, students can get Hulu, with ads, for just $1.99 per month. Check out the link below for more details on Hulu's pricing structure:

Hulu Subscription Prices

Can You Watch 'The Kardashians' Season 5 Without Hulu?

Close

Sadly, Hulu is the only place to stream The Kardashians' fifth season. If you're a viewer from across the pond in the UK, The Kardashians Season 5 will be available to stream on May 23 on Disney+, along with the other four seasons of the show.

Watch on Disney+

Watch the Trailer for 'The Kardashians' Season 5

Released on May 8, the official trailer for The Kardashians Season 5 is available to watch above. Following a tumultuous fourth season, which saw, among many other things, Kim begin her foray into acting, Season 5 looks to bring bags of drama, comedy, and, sadly, tragedy. It's no surprise that the Kardashian family have such a busy schedule, with their time in Season 5, despite promising to take a step back, looking to be just as busy as any other season. From Paris Fashion Week to the preparation for a newborn, the gang will be back to tackle its most difficult challenges and find a way to fight about it along the way. Lovers of the family will already know about Kourtney's emergency fetal surgery that saw partner Travis hastily leave his reunion tour with his band, Blink-182, with the trailer promising to give an access-all-areas look at that most traumatic of situations.

An official synopsis for the upcoming fifth season reads:

"Just when you think life can’t get any faster in the Kardashian-Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive. From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

What's the Episode Schedule for 'The Kardashians' Season 5?

Image via Hulu

Just like the previous four seasons, it is expected that The Kardashians Season 5 will see episodes released weekly on Hulu. The schedule should look something like:

Episode 1: May 23, 2024

Episode 2: May 30, 2024

Episode 3: June 6, 2024

Episode 4: June 13, 2024

Episode 5: June 20, 2024

Episode 6: June 27, 2024

Episode 7: July 4, 2024

Episode 8: July 11, 2024

Episode 9: July 18, 2024

Episode 10: July 25, 2024

More Hulu Reality Shows to Watch Right Now

Image via Hulu

Not satisfied with just The Kardashians? Fear not, as Hulu has plenty of juicy reality content ready to satisfy your senses. Here are three recommendations for other reality shows on Hulu you can stream right now.

'Dance Moms' (2011-2019)

Dance Moms A reality TV series follows the intense and often dramatic experiences of young competitive dancers at a prestigious dance studio, under the guidance of a notoriously demanding instructor. The dancers and their mothers navigate the high-pressure world of competitive dance, where ambition, rivalry, and the pursuit of perfection collide. Release Date July 13, 2011 Cast Abby Lee Miller , JoJo Siwa , Maddie Ziegler , Holly Frazier Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 8

One of the 2010s' most controversial shows, Dance Moms follows the high drama of competitive child dancing, focusing on Abby Lee Miller's prestigious dance studio, Reign Dance Productions. Featuring a host of unforgettable characters, including some child stars that have gone on to have successful careers of their own, such as JoJo Siwa and Maddie Ziegler, Dance Moms is pure carnage that you simply can't look away from.

Watch on Hulu

'Vanderpump Villa' (2024-Present)

Vanderpump Villa Follows the hand-picked crew of Lisa Vanderpump's opulent French villa as they live and cooperate to satisfy each extravagant want of their affluent visitors. Release Date April 1, 2024 Cast Lisa Vanderpump , Hannah Fouch , Priscila Ferrari , Emily Kovacs , Eric Funderwhite , Anthony Bar , Caroline Byl , Grace Cottrell Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Creator(s) Lisa Vanderpump Franchise(s) Vanderpump

Lisa Vanderpump has had an almighty impact on modern reality television, with this recent spin-off proving to be just as successful as her other shows. Vanderpump Villa follows the hand-picked team working at Lisa's lavish French Villa, Château Rosabelle, with the high demands kept by Miss Vanderpump leading to plenty of tension.

Watch on Hulu

'90-Day Fiancé' (2014-Present)

90 Day Fiance Using a unique 90 Day Fiance visa, overseas fiances will travel to the US to live with their partners for the first time. Each couple will have just 90 days to decide to get married or send their international mate home. Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

Frustratingly, only seasons 2, 3, and 4 of 90-Day Fiancé are available on Hulu. However, the drama in just these three seasons is immersive enough to warrant this recommendation. The premise of the show is simple, following non-US citizens as they use their 90-day visa to meet the love of their life as time ticks towards their wedding day. Never without controversy and brimming with quirky characters, this is one that all reality TV lovers need to watch at least once.

Watch on Hulu