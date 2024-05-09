The Big Picture Kendall and Kylie tackle Paris fashion week together while maintaining their sisterly dynamic.

Kourtney and Travis let cameras into their love bubble as they prepare for baby Rocky.

Khloé's refusal to join in on the fun poses a challenge for her sisters, needing more drama.

The first scene of the official trailer for The Kardashians on Hulu promises more of the same from the sisters in Season 5. Calm, but annoyed, Kendall Jenner informs the camera that she has been waiting for her sister, Kylie Jenner, who is busy with a photo shoot, for over an hour. As the car door opens and Kylie overhears her sister's criticism, she puts on the familiar high-pitched shriek she uses when caught being a little bratty: "Whateverrrrr! It's fashion week!" Kendall and Kylie, as the two youngest sisters, have always been a duo and it seems like this season we'll be getting footage of them together in a professional setting as they take on Paris fashion week together.

Kim Kardashian reminds us that last season the family had promised to "slow down," while Khloé Kardashian snarkily informs us that, of course, they haven't. Ever the moral compass in the family, Khloé tells the camera that while everyone is away, presumably attending their fashion week commitments, someone has to be there for their sister, Kourtney Kardashian, who at that time was pregnant with her child with husband Travis Barker. Khloé also mentions the Kardashian clan's collective brood of children as a reason she is not partaking in the fashion week fun. It seems like Kim will be feuding this season with Khloé about her judgmental nature when it comes to her sister's jam-packed work schedule.

The Kardashians Follow the Kardashian family as they celebrate new ventures and navigate through their new normal: motherhood, relationships, and career goals. Release Date October 14, 2007 Cast Khloe Kardashian , Kim Kardashian , Kourtney Kardashian , Kris Jenner Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 5

The Kardashians Season 5 Trailer Released

Kourtney and Travis will share a little bit of their love bubble with the world, letting the cameras in on their special celebrations together as they prepare for baby Rocky to arrive. Kourtney is adding to her family of three children with ex-partner Scott Disick, and Travis' three children from previous relationships. If viewers also follow the sisters on social media or follow the news, they already know that Kourtney's pregnancy was high risk, and involved an emergency fetal surgery that called Travis away from his reunion tour with his band, Blink-182, to be by her side.

Kendall wants everyone to know she is actually a "good time," despite how frequently she brings up her anxieties on camera. She admits that she watched the show back, and realized how frequently she speaks about the same topic again and again. It would benefit the series immensely if Kendall, instead of telling viewers what a good time she has with her friends, would actually show this part of herself on camera and allow viewers to judge for themselves. But it seems, instead, viewers can expect another season of curated moments meant to emphasize what fun Kendall and Kylie have with one another during their scheduled production activities, without showing anything meaningful about their personal or work life.

Keeping Up With The Sisters' Busy Schedules

Close

The youngest sisters in the Kardashian family have mastered the art of giving nothing personal, but filling air time with just enough performative moments to keep us hanging on season after season. So it is safe to expect Timothée Chalamet won't make an appearance anywhere. Khloé's refusal to have fun the way her sisters want her to, now that she is single and her ex-partner Tristan Thompson is supposedly out of the picture, proves a problem for her older sisters in different ways. She remarks that sisters can be "vicious and brutal," without naming names but implying she is speaking from experience. Several scenes show the sisters speaking of their desire for Khloé to get back into the dating pool, or at minimum, go out more. In one scene, Kim calls Khloé judgemental, while Kourtney questions Khloé's inactive sex life.

Kourtney seems to want her sister to go out and enjoy herself, to experience life. Kim, for her part, seems annoyed that, with Khloé living a quiet life at home with her kids, there is nothing dynamic about her life now to create dramatic moments on camera. With Kim being so busy herself between work commitments and "law school," the same tired question comes up about how can the series keep viewers interested if Khloé is staying in and Kourtney, Kendall, and Kylie stand firm in sharing only small slivers of their daily lives on camera?

Season 5 of The Kardashians premieres May 23. Past seasons are streaming on Hulu.

Watch On Hulu