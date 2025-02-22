With Season 6 of The Kardashians underway, it is clear already that viewers will be getting more of the same when it comes to the world's most famous sisters. The change from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where the Kardashian sisters and their two youngest siblings, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, were shown interacting together in their daily lives, the new series is more an extension of the family's business empire. The Kardashians share tightly controlled scenes of the sisters/co-executive producers as they promote their many businesses at different events on the show, but there is an inherent problem built into this new model for reality TV.

Since the sisters are promoting the events they are throwing for their brands through their prolific social media presence at the moment, by the time the footage for their reality series streams, there is a sense of redundancy in many of the scenes. This is especially true of these business-centric scenes that already come across as advertisements devoid of entertainment value. The third episode of Season 6 of The Kardashians just aired, and already it feels as though the sisters are running out of interesting and authentic storylines that will keep viewers engaged in the series.

So Far, North West Is the Star of 'Season 6' of 'The Kardashians'